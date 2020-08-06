Little Theatre of Owatonna is pleased to announce that Kyra Rahn, an Owatonna High School graduate from Medford, is the recipient of the 2020 Sarah Foreman Post-Secondary Scholarship. Ms Rahn will receive a $1000 scholarship in honor of Foreman, a long-time LTO leader who died in February 2006. Foreman’s work as director extended through 30 years, directing 18 shows and serving 11 years on the LTO Board during three separate terms. Her extensive contribution and dedication to theatre in Owatonna is memorialized in this scholarship.
This scholarship recognizes and supports a Steele County resident whose studies and/or participation in theatre distinguish him/her and that offer promise of continued participation in community theatre. Rahn will be a junior at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and will study Theatre Performance. “My contributions to Minneapolis and the larger theatre community will be ones that are rooted in care and attentiveness, giving voice and life to stories that are praying to be heard. This is my mission, and it all started here – where my heart knew I’d be all along” She said. She shares that her “innate passion for storytelling and this community of people” motivate her in her acting, dancing and writing.
Comments lauding her leadership, creativity, positivity and energy were noted in her recommendations. One stated, “She truly inspires others by having a relentless pursuit of excellence. Her heart is full of empathy, inspiration and an attitude of ‘there is always more that can be done’.” Since Rahn’s theatre work at OHS, Paradise Community Theatre, and LTO, she has performed at the University of Minnesota, Nautilus Music Theatre, Guthrie Theatre, and for Brooker Productions. She was featured as the lead player in U of M’s 2019 production of Pippin. Rahn is a recipient of the Enza Alton Zeller Theatre Award and will serve as a student representative in the UMN Theatre Department this fall
Little Theatre of Owatonna plans to recognize Rahn and the 2020 Veta Alexander Scholarship recipient, Riauna Bishop of Blooming Prairie, soon. Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to providing dramatic arts opportunities and incentives to citizens of Steele County. This scholarship is funded by donations and memorials. A portion of each show’s profits is directed to the scholarships offered by LTO through the generous supports of its patrons and the Owatonna community.