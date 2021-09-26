The Minnesota Association of Townships is reminding and urging every township and township official to apply for their share of the “American Rescue Plan Act” funding; applications are due by Oct. 4, 2021. Townships then will have around three years (until Dec. 31, 2024), to make spending decisions on the allocation of funds.
ARPA was signed into law on March 21, 2021, by President Biden to provide stimulus and funding for COVID-19 responses for individuals, businesses, and government entities. Minnesota’s townships will receive a portion of the $350 million provided to the state’s towns and cities with a population under 50,000, but not more than 75% of their 2019 budget.
Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director Jeff Krueger said, “Every township should make sure to apply for these funds ASAP … These dollars are meant to help your community and it is wise to apply now, as spending decisions can then be determined in the coming years.”
Permitted spending categories include responses to COVID-19 pandemic, premium pay to essential employees, lost revenue replacement, and infrastructure investment.
For more information and to apply, townships officials should visit the Minnesota Association of Townships website at mntownships.org, call the MAT office at 800-228-0296 or email info@mntownships.org.