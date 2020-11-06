Did you know we become less active as we age? It may be due to work, traveling more to see family/friends, or from having less energy, but as a society we become less active with age. Over the past 30 years, people are living longer than they ever did before, and with the population growing older, age-related changes in health are more apparent. If you feel like you have become less active, you should consider seeking physical therapy before it becomes an even bigger problem.
The Surgeon General has declared that a sedentary lifestyle is hazardous to your health. Recently, the American Heart Association has added lack of physical activity to its list of preventable risk factors for coronary heart disease, which is the #1 killer of people over age 65. As we age, here are some of the physical changes we face:
• Decreased muscle strength and flexibility
• Decreased motion in our joints (feeling less limber)
• Decreased bone density (increased risk of osteoporosis)
• Increased risk of heart disease
• Decreased sense of balance and increased risk of falls
Exercise has been shown to keep older people healthier as they age. Some noticeable benefits of exercise include:
• Increased bone strength
• Increased physical work capacity
• Increased joint range of motion
• Improved sense of well being
The result is a healthier you. If you are an adult, exercising will help you with daily activities such as walking in the grocery store, reaching the top cupboard, going up and down the stairs, and much more.
Remember, almost everyone will benefit from increased activity level. It is important to choose an exercise program that will be interesting and enjoyable, and that fits into your daily activities.
Start slowly and gradually build up to the prescribed exertion level. This is exactly what physical therapists can help you with. We teach you to always listen to your body. We help you recognize warning symptoms like dizziness, fainting, pain, or pressure in your chest. We monitor you and are committed to your progress. We set individualized goals for you and empower you with the tools to achieve them.
To improve aerobic conditioning, the CDC recommends getting 20 to 30 minutes of exercise 3 to 5 days per week. Please note that these are general recommendations, and your specific situation will vary, based on the results of an evaluation. As part of our commitment to your health and safety, we strongly recommend approval from a physician before you begin any exercise program.
If you are not used to exercising, you may begin with short periods of exercises, followed by resting periods, and spread it throughout the day. If you are working at a moderate level of intensity, and still able to carry on a conversation, you are working in a safe range. The exercise should be aerobic, and repetitive in nature, such as walking, water aerobics, bicycling, gardening, dancing, or yoga. Be sure to include a 10-minute warm-up, and a 10-minute cool-down. A cool down or recovery period is very important to minimize muscle soreness.
Moderate exercise is beneficial for everyone, no matter what age!