The Owatonna branch of American Association of University Women will begin their year’s programs with a meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Room, with a social hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Troy Klecker, Owatonna community development director, who will inform us on the developments going on in Owatonna.
The year’s booklet will be available to members as well as tickets for our second annual Virtual Taste of Steele County. Members are asked to please wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Anyone interested in learning more about Owatonna AAUW should visit owatonna-mn.aauw.net.