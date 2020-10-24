The nearness of the November 3 election brought to my mind a unique campaign tool used by Oliver Randall, who challenged State Representative John Hartle for his seat in the State Legislature. He had lost his bid for election in 1964 and 1966 and he failed in his last try when he opposed Don Reigel unsuccessfully for the legislative seat.
In his last effort, six little girls he called “The Randall Girls” traveled the campaign trail with Oliver singing his signature song to the tune of “Ta Rah Rah Boom Dee A”. They sang, “We are the Randall Girls, we’re patriotic girls. We’ve come to help today, in any place or way. Oliver Randall, he’s our man, he’s the man who has a plan. He will represent you best, in a state lawmaker’s nest.” The girls appeared at picnics, dinners and events dressed in patriotic red, white and blue outfits along with Uncle Sam hats. The girls included Gina Quinlivan, Vickie Mens, DeeAnn Randall, Dawn Randall, Jamie Quinlivan and Jill Quinlivan.
On the 50th wedding anniversary of Oliver and Margaret Randall, all six girls, 32 years since they were on the campaign trail, came to the event dresses in their patriotic outfits and sang the famous Randall campaign song. Margaret, who is now 98, and still living in the home at 751 E. School in Owatonna, remembers the event. “They were so special in our lives and they worked so hard. I wrote all of them and they agreed to come back.”
Incidentally, Annette Kubista sewed the dresses and Jill came up with the hats through her mother’s dance studio.
A legend of a young princess
Young Princess Owatonna was the daughter of Chief Wabena, or so the story goes. According to legend, Owatonna became ill during a winter of many sorrows. Her father had heard of the curing magic of waters known as “Minnewaucan” and advised his daughter to drink of those waters to become well.
Owatonna followed her father’s advice, drank from the “Bubbling Fount”, and of course, was soon in good health.
According to the legend, the healing waters are those of Maple Creek in Mineral Springs Park in the city that bears the mythical princess’s name.
While the truth of the legend is doubt, the popular story is told in the town of Owatonna to this day.
In 1999, the Princess Owatonna statue went missing from Mineral Springs Park. However, there was no need for the city of Owatonna to file a missing person’s report. The Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department had removed the statue in an effort to preserve it for viewing by future generations of Mineral Springs Park visitors. In St. Paul, a company made a rubber mold of the existing statue plus added a few details that had weathered away such as her headband. The estimated cost for the replacement was around $5,000.
In 1932, William J. Berghs was commissioned by the city of Owatonna to build the statue. On January 19, 1932, the Owatonna City Council voted to hire Berghs to build a dam and a footbridge plus a “few extras”, which included Princess Owatonna. He was paid $789.96. The work in the park was completed in the fall of 1933.
Any “Hopeless Teenagers” left around Owatonna?
There are not too many teenagers today that enjoy old time music, but in 1969 there was a group of teens that enjoyed playing old time music. The word got to Ted and Edna Hill of Owatonna who thought that a band of these teens would be unique and enjoyable to old time music fans. Under the direction of Ted, the group formed and they called themselves “The Hopeless Teenagers”. It was a brass band and was born as a result of the desire of one Henry Spatenka who was a member of the Local 490 band. Henry wanted in the worst way to have his grandson play in a band. According to Edna Hill, “Henry’s grandson and our son Ken were just nine months apart in age. Ken was the only one of our five children who expressed an interest in playing. So, he and Henry’s grandson joined with Ed and Frank Klecker who played with the Klecker Band and started playing together. Somehow, the word got around to other teens who were interested in joining the group. That’s how the “Hopeless Teenagers” began. When enough kids got involved, the adults bowed out and let them form their own group.
Ted and Edna Hill took it upon themselves to act as organizers for the band and provided transportation in their two station wagons for every member of the band to get to rehearsals. I interviewed Edna who told me, “We used to rehearse every Saturday night. Both Ted and I had a regular route that we drove picking up kids. Mine went all the way to Medford, as a number of Medford kids had joined the band. We practiced at the old Lincoln School on Mil1 Street and also at the Crane Creek School and the Clinton Falls Town Hall. We’d provide snacks after rehearsals. The kids really loved being together which was evident in that they gave up their Saturday nights to rehearse.”
The band’s name, “Hopeless Teenagers” was suggested by one of the band’s members and it immediately got an affirmative vote by everyone.
The band didn’t only rehearse. After the word got around requests for the band’s appearance started coming. Edna said, “We’d play at nursing homes, for anniversaries, and one time we played for the Salvation Army in Minneapolis. We were also the official band for the dedication of the new Clinton Falls bridge. We got to be pretty well known and we not only played in Owatonna, but we had some engagements in neighboring towns as well.”
Edna Hill was the only adult in the band. She played the bass drum. Ted would stand out in the audience and assess the sound. The music that was used in the band was furnished, in part, by Henry Spatenka. Ted and Edna added to the collection by traveling to the Twin Cities to a store where the Local 490 Band had obtained music.
The end of the band came about when Ted’s health began to fail. Edna said, “It got to the point where we just couldn’t keep going,” Edna said. “He loved old time music and loved seeing those kids play it.” Ted preceded Edna in death in March of 1982.
I would be interested in hearing from any person who was a member of the Hopeless Teenagers and your thoughts about playing in the band. Just drop me an e-mail at tmhale632@gmail.com.
High school students needed by Owatonna company
Do you have a high school student in your family looking for part-time work? With 55 openings at its Owatonna location, AmesburyTruth is looking to bring on high school students 18 years and older who can work a minimum of four hours at the paint location. The shift runs from 3-11 p.m. With the Hybrid school schedule this fall, this is a great opportunity with flexible hours. This would be a direct hire through AmesburyTruth (temporary/part-time).
Starting pay is $14.95 per hour with a 75-cent shift differential, reimbursed for safety shoes, all other required PPE provided.
Experience is not required and a stay bonus of up to $1,000 is being offered. Contact Anisha Zak at azak@wdimbn.org or Annie.yule@amesburytruth.com for more information.
Owatonna investment 71% higher and the year isn’t over yet
Positive news recently published by the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce. Fueled by massive projects like the Costco Depot, Minimizer, Daikin, and Rise Modular, the city of Owatonna is reporting huge industrial growth. Investment has already surpassed all of 2019 and is on track for one of the biggest years in recent memory.
According to the City of Owatonna building officials, through September 20220, industrial development has reached $54.7 million compared with just $1.4 million in 2019. That’s an incredible $52 million increase and represents a booming industrial park. Fueled by the massive construction of the 385,000 square foot distribution facility that will serve 25 Costco stores throughout the midwest, Owatonna is seeing unprecedented growth. Minimizer is adding 80,000 square feet of industrial space to consolidate facilities from Blooming Prairie. Daikin added 150,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution. Rise Modular repurposed an empty industrial building and Bosch is adding a massive distribution center as well.
Couple the industrial growth with commercial building and residential construction and Owatonna’s building values total more than $83 million through September. Compare that with the total of $50 million in 2019 and it’s easy to see how these projects are making a positive impact in the area.
Days of the caddies
There were days gone by when the every day golfer would employ a caddy to carry his/her golf bag during a nine or eighteen-hole round. Caddying was a source of income for young men. Ken Kamholz wrote a book on the history of the Owatonna Country Club addressed the story of OCC caddies.
Caddies were used extensively from the first days of the OCC until golf carts were introduced. Caddies were graded “A” or “B”. The “A” caddies were paid .75 cents for 18 holes while the “B” caddies earned .60 cents per round. It is said that many of the men played 36 holes each Saturday and Sunday but only used caddies for two rounds as they couldn’t afford to hire a caddy for more than 18 holes each day. A monthly salary of $100, which is what some caddies earned, was considered very good.
Marked golf balls were very popular and they always came back to the owners no matter what condition they were in. Caddies found lost golf balls in the pond, river, woods and thick brush. They received a nickel a ball and the owners paid a dime to the pro shop. A letter to club members dated July 19, 1946, contained the following information as it related to caddies: 1. Remember, the boys are young and inexperienced. Be patient and kind with them. 2. Do not purchase golf balls from the caddies or ask them to sell you balls. 3. All balls found must be sold to the club for grading and resale to members. Caddies will be paid a fair price for balls that are found. 4. In order for us to continue to have boys available for caddy work we must conduct our relations (both speech and deportment in the caddie’s presence) so the fathers and mothers of these youngsters will be justified in allowing them to work as caddies. We should always keep in mind that these boys’ characters are in the process of development. Let’s be good examples.
The days of caddy’s for golfers are gone but many young people earned good spending money by caddying. I remember Ron Carothers telling me that their daughter, Lynn, made good money caddying for a country club.
Holiday lights cruise
If you are going to have an impressive display of outdoor holiday lights in your yard, you are urged to sign up for the Steele County Historical Society “Holiday Lights Cruise” to be held Nov. 26. Deadline to sign up is November 9. Call the SCHS at 451-1420.
Special grandparents
A day known as “Grandparent’s Day” is observed annually. St. Mary’s School annually celebrates the day by inviting grandparents to visit school and have lunch with them. This year the Grandparent’s Day observance was not noted on the school calendar, no doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, the day reminds me of my grandparents, Clarence and Gladys Hale. I dearly loved them and fortunately, they also lived in Des Moines as our family did. I visited with them regularly spending overnights at their house. I loved the welcoming smell of grandpa Hale’s pipe in which he smoked Union Leader tobacco.
Gram Hale always had an organ in the living room. The first one I remember was a pump organ which was colored orange. Later she purchased an electric Hammond organ which she always played when I visited. I can remember her favorite song was “While Strolling Through the Park One Day”. We had paper drives in my school and Gram always saved all their newspapers. When the day came to turn in our papers, Gram would load up her car and pick me up and take me to school. I always was one of the top contributors in my class!
Grandpa Clarence worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He supervised linemen and I can remember his concern when a storm would down line and his men had to go out and make repairs. He always went to the office to monitor how his men were doing and made sure they were ok.
I would board the trolley bus at 56th and University and ride down to his corner at 36th and University. I would either get off there and walk to his house or he would get on and we’d go downtown shopping. As most grandpa’s are, he was a pushover when I wanted to buy something. I can vividly remember the day that we went downtown to buy me a pair of engineer’s boots. All my friends had them and I was proud to show them of!
I remember the tears I shed when our family moved to Fargo, North Dakota, leaving Grandpa and Grandpa Hale behind. I missed my regular visits to their house where he fixed his feather-light buttermilk pancakes. I remember him sitting in his easy chair, smoking his pipe while he listened to the Lone Ranger adventures on the radio.
Joke of the week
Just before the funeral service, the undertaker came up to the very elderly widow and asked, “How old was your husband?” “98” she replied….two years older than me.’ “So, you’re 96?” the undertaker commented. She responded, “Hardly worth going home, is it?”
Finally, growing your own tomatoes is the best way to devote three months of your life to save $2.17.