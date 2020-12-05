What significance does the Christmas tree have — that glowing, joyous addition to our homes in December? Oh yes, I have heard that Luther found a little fir tree and brought it home and set it in the house for his children at Christmas time. But isn’t there some other reason that we have for associating a tree with Christmas and for covering it with glowing light? Or is it just a tradition that got started somewhere?
Then it seems so strange that the week after Christmas, all the decorations and lights are gone. The once-beautiful Christmas trees are lying discarded out in the snow next to the garbage can, when just the week before they were the center of attention in our living rooms, full of blazing lights with happy people gathered around them. What happened? How can this be?
Then a thought came to me. I saw Christ in the Christmas tree. Just as the tree is taken from its natural habitat and cut off from its growth, Jesus left his natural home in heaven and came to live in our world where his life was “cut off.” (see Isaiah 53:8 where prophecy uses the exact words “cut off”.)
We trim the tree in glory and gather around it, piling gifts beneath it like offerings, while exclaiming how wonderful it is. In a similar way Jesus was hailed as king and happy people gathered around him, throwing palm branches before him the week before they crucified him. (Matt.21:8,9)
Then after Christmas, we disrobe the tree and throw it out with the garbage just as Jesus was disrobed and hung “on a tree” out in a garbage heap called Golgotha.
Could it be that without our realizing it, the Christmas trees show symbolically what happened to the one who came to us at Christmas—the one we call the Light of the world and the Tree of Life?