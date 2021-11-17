Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Nov 18
Ribs & pies fundraiser • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. Full rack of ribs available for $12; fresh baked pies for $6. Cash Wise More Rewards members also earn $0.10 off per gallon of gas with each purchase. There will be a chance to win a Thanksgiving meal for 8-10 people! Proceeds and online donations benefit the Owatonna Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund and Youth 1st. On-line donations accepted at www.givemn.org Must make purchase or donation to be eligible for prize.
Bubbles & bling • 2-8 p.m., Kottke Jewelers, 115 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of champagne, snacks, giveaways & 35% off!
Steele County Historical Society annual meeting • 5-7 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Join us as we celebrate the successes of the year, look forward to 2022, and announce upcoming changes at the SCHS! The evening will also see the awarding of our annual awards for the volunteers of the year and the election of new members to our board of directors. The meeting will be held in the upper level of Torey’s, with food and dessert provided to our guests. Tickets are $20 for SCHS members and $25 for the general public and can be purchased ahead of time at the History Center or by calling 507-451-1420.
Owatonna Ladies Night Out • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kibble Equipment, 3555 SW 18th St, Owatonna. Join us for Ladies Night Out at our Owatonna store, featuring vendors: Bellebrook Boutique, Pat’s Potting Shed, WillowBrooke Handcrafted Jewelry, Rice Lake Trading Post, Heirloom, Hammer & Stain SoMN, Mama and Monster’s MarketPlace and more.
Foremost Trivia movie trilogies edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This month’s theme is movie trilogies. Teams of up to 6 people complete in 5 rounds of back-to-back trivia. Food will be served until 8:30, and drinks ‘til close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer.
Wine & cheese tasting benefit • 6:30-9 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Join us for the Wine & cheese tasting benefit to enjoy a night out, and gather ideas for your holiday parties. Great food and assorted chesses! 12 different wine vendors showcasing over 95 different wines. Tickets available at Cash Wise Foods, Cash Wise Liquor, Owatonna Arts Center and Kottke Jewelers — $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Friday, Nov 19
Steel Canyon • 7-10 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Saturday, Nov 20
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Winter porch pot class • 10 a.m., second class at 3 p.m., Extreme Pressure Washers, 526 3rd St NE, Blooming Prairie. Prairie Home Floral and Extreme Pressure Washers invite you to their 2nd annual winter porch pot class. Cost: $60/person. All proceeds go to a local charity.
Children’s Victorian tea • 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Sit down for the morning or afternoon tea in the Dunnell House after listening to holiday music and a re-telling of the A Visit with St. Nicholas. Enjoy party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea, or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft. Two sessions will be offered, 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1- 2:30 p.m.; registration is now open for this event by calling 451-1420. Space is limited so please register early! Each sitting will have a maximum of 20 guests. Deadline for this non-refundable reservation is November 13. The cost is $20 per adult and child with $10 addition for additional family members.
Geneva cancer auction, purse Bingo and vendor show • 11 a.m., Geneva Community Center, 1st Ave SE, Geneva. Doors open for Bingo at 11 a.m.; game start at 1 p.m. Come earlier to check out vendors at Ladies Day Out from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $35 advance tickets available at Geneva Bar & Grill; $40 at the door. Bar & Grill will be offering paninis, ultimate bloody Marys and apparel. A fully stocked bar will be available.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov 21
Elks brunch • 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Choice of fresh made omelets, egg bake, biscuits & gravy or French toast. No standing in line — we serve you. Drink specials start at 8:30 a.m. $10 for adults; $5 for children 6-12; children 5 and under eat free. All proceeds go towards club improvements. Tickets available at the bar.10.
Holiday paint & shake • 1 p.m., O-Town Nutrition, 124 26th St. NE, Owatonna. Have a festive time learning to paint an adorable holiday gnome, enjoying a shake and great company. Step-by-step instruction from Suzanne, paint, all supplies and a shake of your choice are provided. Space is limited. Sign up at O-Town with Lorrie, Tiffany or Allyson.$35.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Nov 22
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Nov 23
Parkinson’s support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Wednesday, Nov 24
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 25
Steele County holiday lights cruise • 4:30 p.m., The Steele County Historical Society is announcing the holiday lights cruise. Area homeowners will turn on holiday lights for this fun Thanksgiving evening event this evening at 5 p.m. These homes will be decorated throughout the holiday season. Homeowners who wish to participate and appear on the map should call SCHS by November 13th. Maps will be available for $10 after November 18 which designates area homes decorated for the holidays. Area residents can pick up a map at SCHS, Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna; Prairie Home, Blooming Prairie; and Lerberg Foods, Ellendale. Please call 451-1420 to sign-up to get your home added to the list of homes on the cruise; deadline to sign-up is November 9.