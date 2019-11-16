It’s been around for years, ever since the creation of canned and condensed soup. Are there any persons who do not like this culinary collaboration?

Simply: Tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. This is the ultimate warm-up dish for a Minnesota winter.

Here is my take on this classic:

1 can condensed tomato soup, mixed with a third can of milk and two thirds can of water with a half teaspoon of ground black pepper.

Mix well and bring to a simmer.

2 or more slices of bread (preferably cottage white or whole wheat)

Butter, softened

1/2 cup shredded or 1 slice cheddar cheese

Butter both sides of the bread. Top one slice with the cheese, then cover with the other slice.

Grill the sandwich to golden tan on both sides and until the cheese is softened or melted. Serve it hot.

This meal is simple, quick, easy, satisfying and even the kids will like it, especially for lunch or supper on a cold winter day.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

Load comments