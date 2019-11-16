It’s been around for years, ever since the creation of canned and condensed soup. Are there any persons who do not like this culinary collaboration?
Simply: Tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. This is the ultimate warm-up dish for a Minnesota winter.
Here is my take on this classic:
1 can condensed tomato soup, mixed with a third can of milk and two thirds can of water with a half teaspoon of ground black pepper.
Mix well and bring to a simmer.
2 or more slices of bread (preferably cottage white or whole wheat)
Butter, softened
1/2 cup shredded or 1 slice cheddar cheese
Butter both sides of the bread. Top one slice with the cheese, then cover with the other slice.
Grill the sandwich to golden tan on both sides and until the cheese is softened or melted. Serve it hot.
This meal is simple, quick, easy, satisfying and even the kids will like it, especially for lunch or supper on a cold winter day.