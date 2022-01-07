Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Jan 08
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Mariachi Mexico • 7-10 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. A benefit concert to support United Way of Steele County: health, education, and financial stability services. Music, dancing, food and a cash bar. $25.
Tri Eight • 7-11 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Performing the hits from 60’s to the 90’s. Classic & modern rock, blues and splash of country.
Skitzo Fonik • 8:30-9:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Covers of Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Journey, Def Leppard, Prince, Aretha, Salt-n-Pepa, Bon Jovi, ABBA, Aerosmith, Maroon 5, Fifth Harmony, Jessie J, and even The Bee Gees!
Sunday, Jan 09
Pancake breakfast and bake sale • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Benefit breakfast for the Steele County Exchange and Humane Society. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, sausage, fried or scrambled eggs and milk or juice. To purchase tickets, contact Becky at the office 507.451.4512 or steelecountyhumanesociety@gmail.com
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 10
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Cyber Parenting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Award winning training, TEDx Speaker and Child Cyber Crimes Expect Det. Richard Wistocki (retired) unmasks the hidden dangers children interact with everyday. He provides education as well as tools and resources to reduce cyber-bullying and social network incidents. Event sponsored by: Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and Owatonna Public Schools. Any questions call 507-455-1190
Tuesday, Jan 11
Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection • 9-10:45 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Special speaker: Laurie Kimball, Minneapolis — “Moving On”. Special music: Kathleen Miller — flute, Ann Teske — piano. Special feature: Laurie Kimball, Minneapolis — Learning styles- “See, Say, and Do: Which one are you?” Please contact Inez at 451-9539 by before noon January 10 for reservations if you have not already been contacted by the OCWC callers or by the emails.
Wednesday, Jan 12
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jan 13
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Jan 14
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Saturday, Jan 15
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Todd Utpadel • 6-8 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan 16
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 17
Martin Luther King Day Breakfast • 6:30-8 a.m., Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, 160 26th St. NW, Owatonna. Owatonna Human Rights Commission (OHRC) and Alliance for Greater Equity (AGE) are co-sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast. Speaker: Sheldon Eakins, Ph.D. — Living the Dream in 2022
Tuesday, Jan 18
Clinton Falls Township • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Jan 19
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Jan 21
Super Bingo • 5 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Doors open at 5. Early bird Bingo starts at 6 p.m.; Super Bingo at 7:45 p.m. Early bird — 12 package of 6 ons, $12 per packet. Super Bingo — 20 package of 6 ons, $20 per packet. $500 games — 1 with 3 ons, $1 per sheet. Advanced tickets are available for early bird and super bingo or only super bingo. First 50 tickets for both bingo packages receive a free dauber and a chance at a reserved table. License #00333
Saturday, Jan 22
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Medford cardboard classic 2022 • 12 p.m., Medford Straight River Park, 4th Ave SW, Medford. Registration begins at noon. Best design will be judged at 12:45 and racing starts at 1 p.m. For rules and regulations, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/426457975808174.
Legacy of the Loud • 8:30 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. LotL will be covering Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison, Def Lepp, AC DC, and many more.