We have all felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways over the past several weeks. It has turned our routines and normal way of life upside down and forced us to take crucial measures to protect public health and slow the spread of the virus. Although we have not been able to provide activities and events, or have facilities available to the public, in the same format we have all grown accustom to, the Parks and Recreation department has been adapting to the situation coming up with virtual activities and events to help our community stay engaged while still practicing social distancing. Below are some activities for you to participant in while still doing your part with social distancing. Throughout the upcoming weeks we will continue to develop and post new opportunities so please Like/Follow our Facebook pages to get the newest details.
• Utilize the city’s trails: The City of Owatonna has an excellent trail system maintained by the Parks & Recreation department. Spend time on the trails to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits the trails provide as you get some much needed fresh air. While you are on the trails you can participant in some of the activities listed below that are associated with the trails, leave an Inspiring Message on the trail for others to see, or do a Nature Walk Scavenger Hunt. Remember to maintain your social distancing space with others who may also be enjoying the trails with you.
• Digital/Virtual programming opportunities: These opportunities are found by Liking/Following the Owatonna Parks and Recreation, West Hills Social Commons, West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center and River Springs Water Park Facebook Pages. Some Social Commons Facebook Page Activities/Events include, virtual bingo, Facebook Live activities, guided meditation, interactive Facebook posts, Tai Chi, and yoga.
Some Parks and Recreation Facebook Page Activities/Events include:
Park Madness – Each day 2 of our parks will go head to head on a Facebook Poll until there is an ultimate park champion! Check out our Facebook page each day beginning on Monday, March 30th to vote for your favorite park as our parks square off against each other. The Parks Madness Bracket will be updated daily.
Virtual Easter Egg Hunt – We’ll post a picture of an egg in one of our parks or on one of our trails on our Facebook page. Visit the spot the egg was pictured, take a photo of that spot and submit the photo. For every submission we’ll deliver an Easter Egg decorating kit and an Easter activity packet right to your door! There will be no personal contact, we’ll leave the packet and kit at your door step.
Bat Box BINGO – Look for Bat Box BINGO on our Facebook page and website! Find bat boxes throughout Owatonna parks and trails, get a BINGO and be entered into a drawing to win $5 off your next Park & Rec registration.
‘Where in Owatonna Are We’ contest – We’ve teamed up with Visit Owatonna for this contest! Throughout the week, from April 1-8, “Visit Owatonna” will post a photo of a spot in Owatonna. Find the spot and take a photo or selfie showing yourself in the spot. Comment on the post with your photo or share your photo using #visitowatonna. Each spot you find will be counted as an entry into a drawing for an Owatonna Park & Rec hammock!
The Tennis & Fitness Center Facebook Page Activities/Events will also host at home workouts, and the River Springs Water Park Activities/Events page will have Water Park related Trivia.
Few Other Social Distancing Activity Ideas
Learn a new hobby – Try something you have never done before. Now is a great time to finally give that new activity a try. YouTube Videos are a great resource to help you get started.
Video Conferencing – Interact with family and friends without leaving the house by using a Video Conferencing Service: Zoom and Facebook Messenger are two of many options that you could use and they are free for basic use.
Some Non-Technology Ideas include puzzles, board and card games, and bird/animal watching
Buildings, Parks and Available Park Equipment Updates
Given what we know today, based on the governor’s directives, the tentative plan at this time for the Parks and Recreation Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment is listed below. Please note things could change over time so continue to follow the Parks and Recreation cancellations/closures website page http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings.
Closed – Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment
• City Hall, including the Park & Rec Office, is closed through April 12th. Park and Rec staff is still working, so if you need assistance, please call the Park & Rec Office at 507-444-4321.
• West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center closed through May 1.
• West Hills Social Commons closed through May 1.
• Playgrounds are closed March 27-April 12.
• Brooktree Golf Course: The clubhouse will be closed for any golf business until April 11. However, the Broken Tee Bar & Grille will be open for curb side service. The restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Open – Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment
• Archery Range is open for the season
• Parks and trails remain open
Programming Cancellations and Updates
Given what we know today, based on the governor’s directives, the tentative plan at this time for the Parks and Recreation activities and events is listed below. Please note things could change over time so continue to follow the Parks and Recreation cancellations/closures website page http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings.
• Youth Summer Registration has been postponed to begin May 7 and our summer brochure will be published May 5.
• Owatonna Middle School Morning Lap Swim Cancelled until May 1.
• Adult Softball: April 27 meeting has been postponed; Season Start date is pending.
• Water Aerobics at Tennis & Fitness Center: April Water Aerobics classes cancelled
• Lifeguard Training classes on March 23-27 were cancelled. Additional classes are being offered in late spring/early summer.
• WSI Training March 23-27 was cancelled. Watch for additional class opportunities to be offered in late spring/early summer.
• Little League evaluations for April 4 cancelled.
• Soccer coaches Y-License Training for April 4 cancelled.
• Youth Soccer Coaches Meeting scheduled for April 6 is postponed.
• Youth Soccer Kickoff scheduled for the week of April 13 is postponed. Plans are being developed to back up the start of the season – participants will be notified as things evolve.
• All Therapeutic Recreation programming is cancelled through May 1. The next newsletter that was scheduled to be delivered by April 1 has been postponed – the date of mailing is still ‘To Be Determined’. Programming is tentatively planned to begin Wednesday, May 6 with a ‘drop- in’ night. The remaining of the spring bowling season has been canceled and the summer bowling season will begin June 1 with a registration deadline of May 29.
• Spring Group Swimming Lessons have moved to a 5 day schedule, please see email sent to you for details.
• Spring Session 1 Private Swimming Lessons Cancelled
Cancelled Events
• Egg Splash Special Event on April 4 cancelled
• Munchkin Market is cancelled for April 25th and there is no makeup date for this year. Mark your calendar for the next Munchkin Market on April 24, 2021.
• Earth Day Park Clean Up scheduled for April 26 is cancelled. Look for ways to show your love for the earth during the week though! We’ll be posting ideas to help clean up parks, trails and neighborhoods throughout the week on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits
All programming is cancelled through May 1.
The next quarterly newsletter that was scheduled to be delivered by April 1 has been postponed – the date of mailing is still ‘To Be Determined’. Offered trips and programs will be updated to fit the timeline of the governor’s directives.
• AARP Tax Assistance: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Service was suspended until further notice and it is uncertain if the tax service will continue again this year.
• AARP Driver’s Safety Courses: All classes are cancelled through the end of April.