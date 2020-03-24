PLAINVIEW — The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the 19 Minnesota students will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship. The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture. The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
These scholarships are possible due to the generosity of James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison, Minnesota who lost his battle with illness in 2014. Jim had a deep love for the land, farming and the desire to support youth which lead him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Generations of high school seniors interested in studying agriculture will benefit from this donation through the James W. Tracy Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients are:
• Kya Anderson, Barnesville
• Brenna Connelly, Byron
• Kaitlyn Lorang, Cedar-Mountain
• Ekaterina Ivanov, Fertile-Beltrami
• Tyler Raaen, Fillmore Central
• Josephine Jenson, Goodhue
• Maggie Cronk, Henning
• Leah Ruen, Lanesboro
• Elizabeth Krienke, Lester Prairie
• Ruby Radunz, Litchfield
• Holly Larson, Medford
• Ashley Anderson, Minnewaska Area
• Anna Prchal, New Prague
• Shelby Reeser, New Prague
• Russell Hellendrung, New Ulm
• Meghan Beckendorf, Renville County West
• Emily Jopp, ROCORI
• Alexandra Christen, Sauk Centre
• Martha Moenning, Triton
The scholarship guidelines and application for school year 2020-2021 will be available November 15 at www.mnffafoundation.org.