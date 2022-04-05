AARP Minnesota and Pollen are teaming up for the sixth consecutive year to honor 50 incredible individuals from across Minnesota over the age of 50. 50 Over 50 celebrates people from across Minnesota who build community, strengthen and grow our nonprofit sector, create a thriving culture, steward our economic resources and talent, and infuse the energy of innovation into all that can improve our lives. AARP Minnesota and Pollen are now accepting nominations for the 50 Over 50 list at 50over50mn.org.
Nominees do not have to be AARP members or volunteers to be considered but must be over the age of 50 and live in Minnesota. Nominations for the 50 Over 50 list are accepted in one of the following five categories:
• NONPROFIT: People working to grow and strengthen the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors including educational institutions.
• ART: Artists, writers, musicians, performers, thespians, filmmakers, and other creatives who contribute to Minnesota’s thriving culture.
• BUSINESS: Business leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs who are growing Minnesota’s economy while being good stewards of our resources and talent.
• COMMUNITY: Individuals working to make their communities stronger by volunteering, organizing, or serving in public office.
• DISRUPTION: People who challenge the status quo, tear down obstacles for change, see opportunity where others don’t, break new ground, and shake things up to make life better for all Minnesotans.
To nominate someone for the 50 Over 50 list, visit 50over50mn.org and tell us how your nominee is improving your community or enhancing the lives of others. Nominations must be submitted by April 30, 2022. Nominations will be evaluated by a review panel, and the 50 Over 50 list will be published in August. Learn more about previous honorees and the program at www.50over50mn.org.