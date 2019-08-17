The first Steele County Free Fair held without the presence of a half-mile race track on the fairgrounds is almost at an end. I’m sure that most of you are pleased with what has been done with the north end of the track. Work will commence to make things more permanent at the site and work will also begin on the south end of the track, which will probably include a large parking area.
When I was covering news at KRFO I witnessed a lot of racing action on that track during the fair. The heyday was when the open cockpit sprint cars, ones that reached close to a hundred miles an hour on the straightaways, raced during the fair. Some terrible accidents occurred on that track when cars got bunched up on the corners or spun out causing a huge logjam of cars. High speeds caused major accidents on the curves such as the accident pictured when the car of Bob Frame careened over the north fence of the track and landed on top of a truck. Frame was killed in that mishap.
Frame had local ties
Bob Frame had a couple of significant local ties to Owatonna. He had been racing since 1933 and had chosen Owatonna as his “home office”, living with an old acquaintance, Bill Rusche at 520 South Oak. Bill loved working on engines and was often seen around the track assisting Frame with his race car. In fact, Rusche assisted Frame in building his own powerful racing car he called the “Frame Special”. It was a blue, sleek vehicle with a Ford engine block. The car was capable of reaching 135 mph on the straightaway’
The first time Bob Frame came to Owatonna was in 1938, coming here as a mechanic for his father, Fred Frame who drove in the auto racing events in Owatonna that year.
A one-handed driver
A week before the Steele County Free Fair race that took his life, Frame was involved in an accident in Cedar Rapids. He injured his hand and since then had been driving with a single hand. That lack of full control over the car was believed by race officials to have contributed to his fatal accident.
Bob’s funeral was held at the DeGroat Funeral Home in Owatonna and he is buried in Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna.
There’s more to the story
Frame was engaged to Dorothy Reiter of Owatonna who was a long-time secretary to the fair manager. Dorothy had kept a number of photos and stories about Frame which she shared with her cousin, Joanie Reiter Mosher. Joanie subsequently brought the photos to the fair office where some further information on Frame was located in the fair museum files.
Food stands
There were a number of local food stands that were regulars at the fair for many years. Remember the Blue Willow food stands? There were two of them on the fairgrounds. A bit of information about the history. The Blue Willow was named after the Blue Willow dishes that were used in the boarding house which was located across from the current post office. I remember visiting with Leora Richardson, who was a long-time waitress at Jerry’s. In 2001 Leora told me, “We sent for the dishes through Montgomery Ward. We even had Blue Willow wallpaper! We served lunch and dinner family style. Cost was 50 cents at noon and 75 cents at night. We fed and housed 22 girls and about a dozen men. We fed the men at a big table that seated a dozen. Meals included hot dishes and salads at noon and meat, potatoes and gravy at night. I did all the cooking and our daughter set the tables before she left for school. The Federated girls also helped. We catered to the Owatonna Country Club for their stag nights and to a lot of churches.
Blue Willow at the fair
The Blue Willow operated two food stands at the fair. One was about where the Tom Thumb donuts stand is located now and one was along Elm Street about where the east door of the Four Seasons exhibit building is located. Back then there were only about ten food stands at the fair compared to nearly 100 now. Leora said, “One of our food stands even had a dirt floor.”
Other early food stands
In my early years of covering the fair, I remember the VFW Food Stand which was ran by Mel Pfeifer. The A & W sit-down restaurant was located just east of Fair Square Par. It was run by Bill Lance and later by Dick Erdman.
One very popular sit-down food stand was the one run by Duke Randall for the Knights of Columbus. The stand sat right across Elm from the east entrance to the Four Seasons building. There was great home cooked food there every day and my favorite day was when Duke prepared turkey and dressing. Duke would always save the crispy dressing along the sides of the pans just for me. The meals were delicious!
The Aurora Diner has survived all the changes in the food offerings at the fair and, as it has for years, provides home cooked meals from early in the morning until after the supper hour at night. I remember when Betty Oeltjenbruns managed the diner for years, a position from which she has now retired.
Bike Day today
Today is Profinium Bike Day on the midway. A $22.00 ride pass earns you unlimited rides on the Gold Star Midway from noon to 5:00 plus a chance to win one of eight bicycles to be given away compliments of the Gold Star Midway and the SCFF. Tomorrow, the last day of the fair, is Pepsi Family Day and Owatonna Day. A $22.00 ride pass entitles you to unlimited rides on the midway plus a free Pepsi and Hot Dog from a midway food vendor.
Other weekend activities
Tonight’s grandstand show is the Bull Riding and Barrel Racing getting under way at 7:30. The final grandstand show, the Demolition Derby gets under way at 3:30 tomorrow. Beer garden entertainment this afternoon is Jivin’ Ivan and the King of Swing at 3 p.m. Tomorrow afternoon Dan Stursa will perform in the Beer Garden and tomorrow night beginning at 6:30 it’s Church of Cash.
On the United Prairie Bank stage in Fair Square Park today in Fair Square Park, Dan Stursa will perform at 1:00 followed by Branded, Wreckless and Endless Summer. Tomorrow night at 7:00 the traditional OHS Football-Cheerleader Rally ends the Fair Square entertainment.
Dancing in the barn
Tonight is the SCFF Old Time Barn Dance to run from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in the Swine Show Arena. Dan Stursa will provide the music. There is seating for all and the sawdust will be on the floor. Come to the fair and dance the night away!
Outdoor church services
There will be a traditional outdoor church service in the Village of Yesteryear at 9:30 tomorrow morning. Rev. Mike Walerius of First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie will preach. Soloist will be Cindy Taylor. Tomorrow at 11:00, the outdoor contemporary service in Fair Square Park will be held. Pastor Mark Neumann of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will deliver the message. Offering proceeds from both services go toward Rachel’s Light and the Owatonna Ministerial Association Benevolent Fund.
Auto museum for 2020
The display for the Wells Fargo Auto Museum at the 2020 fair will be “Muscle Cars of the 60’s and 70’s” according to superintendent Les Abraham. Thanks to those who helped Les this year including Jon Simon, Charlie Kaplan and Jerry Carstenson and thanks to the volunteer hosts for the museum.
Human Cannonball weekend shots
David Smith, Human Cannonball, will be shot on the Gold Star Midway today at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday’s final shots are scheduled for 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Owatonna Motors is the sponsor for the exciting attraction.
Ag Society membership deadline
The deadline to purchase memberships in the Steele County Ag Society is tomorrow night at 8:00. Memberships are $5.00 and available at the fair manager’s office.
Lost items at the fair
You’d be surprised at the number of cell phones and other electronic gizmos that are found on the midway, especially below or on rides. If you have lost something, the items are brought to the Sheriff’s office at the fair and after the fair they will be taken down to the law enforcement center.
Fair Board evaluation
The fair board will meet this Monday night to discuss the past week’s fair and to talk about projects on the fairgrounds this next year.
Hale memories of the fair
When I came to Owatonna in 1959, Ty Sincock was the secretary/manager of the fair. I can remember him walking through the fairgrounds in his black boots with a very authoritative look on his face. He ran a tight ship. He was followed by Dr. Louie Allgeyer who turned the reins over to Elmer Reseland. After Reseland retired, Jim Gleason was hired as the secretary manager. The current manager is Scott Kozelka.
In the early sixties, we provided music for our KRFO Radio listeners by the Marigold Jazz Band. There were lots of local musicians associated with this band. We would travel around the fairgrounds with the band and broadcast their music.
Here’s something that would never happen today. Once during fair week a group of invited guests would meet at 11:00 p.m. at the Owatonna Daily People’s Press shack which was located near the north end of the race track to imbibe in a brewski or two and then proceed down the midway to the girlie show tent where there was a special show for city and county officials. The girlie shows ended in 1975.
I remember Grandma Elise Abraham who was employed to keep an eye on the rest rooms below the Mother’s Rest building. One day I was in the rest room taking care of the obvious duty when Grandma walked right in and started mopping the floor. It didn’t bother her one bit that I was there, so I just continued with my duty and walked out somewhat red-faced!
Who cannot forget Mr. Burke, the taffy man? Burke’s Taffy is a long-time concession at the fair and is still there today. Not much change over the years, although the taffy pieces have gotten considerably smaller than I remember them in my early days. Prior to the fair, Art Burke would show up at my father-in-law’s machine shop (Bill Klemmer) and order a part to be built for his taffy machine.
I can still remember Elma Skalicky, who was secretary of the Local 490 musician’s union. She would stand guard at our radio tent to make sure that the bands we hired were members of that musician’s union.
Next Year
Dates for next year’s SCFF are August 18-23. ‘Food, Fun and Friends Aplenty in 2020.”
Football cheerleaders
The first OHS football game is just around the corner. Here is a listing of the talented young women making up our cheer team this year: Lauryn Bateman, Alix Bettin, Mariah Cuellar, Sky Dube, Emmi Edel, Zander Hamman, Faith Hanson, Hannah Hesprich, Kiki Hosteller, Nataly Hurtado, Alvia Kubista, Abby Leemkuil, Maddie Levy, Emely Martinez, Taylor Radsek, Madi Trupe and Jasmine Ziegenhagen.
Junior varsity cheerleaders include: Angel Anderson, Kat Bartz, Olivia Flores, Alya Gutierrez, Jenna Harris, India Miller, Savannah Miller, Mackenzie Mullenbach and Kaitlyn Rami.
The cheerleading coach is Mara Oien.
Fun at the airport
Activities for the whole family will take place this next weekend at the Degner Regional Airport. This Saturday night, August 24, the Fly-In outdoor movie “Dumbo” will be shown. Families are urged to come, bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the movie. Free popcorn will be provided by House Motors.
Sunday morning the local chapter of Civil Air Patrol is sponsoring the annual French Toast breakfast in the hanger at the airport. Pre-sale tickets are available at Hy-Vee and Cashwise Foods for $6.00, $7.00 at the door. Kids five and under eat free. With good weather there will be many airplanes visiting us for this event. The Primers Classic Cars will be on display as well.
Joke of the week
The minister started his children’s sermon with a question, “Who knows what a Resurrection is?” Without missing a beat a young boy says, “If you have one that lasts more than four hours, call your physician.”
The pastor is still laughing.