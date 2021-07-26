The Steele County Free Fair will feature musical entertainment on the Coors Lite stage in the Beer Garden. The schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 17: Arch Allies
  • Wednesday, Aug. 18: The Johnny Holm Band
  • Thursday, Aug. 19: IV Play
  • Friday, Aug. 20: Thunderstruck
  • Saturday, Aug. 21: Led Penny at 3 p.m. followed by Shane Martin at 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 21: The Dan Stursa Band at 1 p.m. followed by The White Keys at 6:30 p.m.

A complete schedule of all entertainment at the fair can be found on the fair website, scff.org, and at local businesses around Steele County.

