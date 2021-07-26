Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat leading into Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&