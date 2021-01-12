West Hills Social Commons Closure
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits Programming is cancelled until Jan. 19 and will resume on Jan. 20. We are offering virtual programming for those who may be interested. Call Dani at 507-774-7110 or email her at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us for more information
It is also time to renew your 2021 membership! The annual membership fee remains at $40 for 2021 year; however, our 2020 members will receive a $16 discount off their 2021 membership with a remaining balance amount of only $24. Please note that the membership fees account for roughly 34% of the annual revenue budget for Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits programming.
Due to the major budget impact the membership fee discounts will produce, any 2020 member wishing to forgo their discount and simply pay the full annual membership fee is welcome to do so. All support is appreciated as we strive toward continuing to offer programs and use of the facility to our community during these challenging times. Membership sales began on Jan. 4. Call Dani at 507-774-7110 to pay for your membership over the phone.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of 2020. Check back for 2021 dates. AARP classes can be taken online at www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
Semcac Senior Dinning
Dining at West Hills Social Commons is still on hold. Patrons are more than welcome to come to Social commons to pick up their meals to go. Please call Semcac to make reservations or with questions.
Semcac is looking for volunteer drivers to help deliver Meals on Wheels during the week. Please call 507-455-3195 for more information.
Bowling
Good news for Dawnlight Senior bowlers! Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, we will return to our Monday/Friday bowling schedule
Join us and feel free to contact friends who would like to bowl. You may bowl either Mondays and/or Fridays and we will continue to bowl individually, not as teams.
Looking forward to seeing you at Southpark Lanes this week!
AARP Tax Assistance
Tax-Aide service information for the 2021 season will become available on the AARP Foundation webpage beginning Friday, Jan. 22. The URL for the webpage is www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. Taxpayers will be able to view high-level information about Tax-Aide services as well as request tax preparation assistance via online forms. The webpage also provides a link to the Tax-Aide Site Locator Tool to help identify specific site locations and services in your local area