ST. PAUL — Governor Tim Walz announced today that the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Governor Walz’s request for an Administrative Declaration of Disaster for Dodge, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, and Steele counties. Governor Walz submitted a request to SBA on July 29, requesting the declaration after heavy rainfall and flooding caused damage to Dodge county and its surrounding counties. As a result of its approval, property owners in those counties will now be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from the heavy rainfall events in June and July.
“The communities in and around Dodge county will receive this much-needed support to repair and restore their communities,” said Governor Walz. “The results of heavy rainfall have been detrimental and I am proud to have successfully obtained this critical assistance.”
Low-interest disaster loans will be available to property owners for physical damage and economic injury. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC), located at the Kasson City Hall, will open to the public beginning Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. and will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The last day will be Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.