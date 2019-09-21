Youth Registration
We are currently taking registration for K-6 grade basketball. Registration began Sept. 19 for Tikes Basketball (Grade K), Squirt Basketball (Grades 1-2), and Youth Basketball (Grades 3-6). Registration deadline for grades 3-6 is Oct. 3 without a late fee and registration deadline for grades K-2 is Oct. 31 without a late fee. We are also taking registration for Learn to Skate Hockey, U6 and U8. Deadline to register is Oct. 15 without a late fee.
Registration can be done online at owatonnaparksrectest.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx, in person at the Park and Rec offices from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling the Park and Rec offices at 444-4321.
Kindergarten Basketball — Tikes
This non-competitive program focuses on developing social skills, sportsmanship, teamwork and motor skills in a safe environment. Program tentative dates are Dec. 7, 14, Jan. 4, 18, Feb. 1, 15, 22 at McKinley School. Times will vary. Cost is $35 ($45 after Oct. 31) and includes a T-shirt.
1st and 2nd Grade Basketball — Squirts
This program focuses on developing basketball skills as well as sportsmanship and teamwork. Program tentative dates are Dec. 7, 14, Jan. 4, 18, Feb. 1, 15, 22 at McKinley School. Times will vary. Cost is $35 ($45 after Oct. 31) and includes a T-shirt.
3rd – 6th Grade Basketball
Separate boys and girl’s leagues are formed. Scrimmages and games will emphasize learning and skill development. Practices will be held at elementary schools and games will be held at Owatonna Middle School. The first practice and meeting will be held on Nov. 12 from 6-7 p.m. Girls will meet at the Owatonna High School and the boys will meet at the Owatonna Middle School. Games are held Saturdays at Owatonna Middle School on Dec 14, Jan. 4, 18, and Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22. Cost is $45 ($55 after Oct. 3) and includes a T-shirt.
Volunteer Coaches Needed- Youth Basketball
The Parks and Recreation Department uses volunteer coaches for many youth programs. Volunteer coaches play an important role in the youth sports experience. Volunteers are trained in our philosophy of youth sports, first aid, concussions and how to teach skills for their sport. All volunteers must complete a background check each year. Coaches meeting for 3rd-6th grade basketball will be Oct. 29 and coaches meeting for Tikes/Squirt Basketball will be Dec. 2. A classroom and on-court clinic for all basketball coaches with OHS Boys and Girls Varsity staff will be from 7:10-7:40 p.m. (after the kids’ clinic) on Tuesday Nov. 12 at the Owatonna Middle School.
Learn to Skate Hockey
Join us for a fun-filled winter while learning to skate and developing basic hockey skills. The program is divided into three levels: Learn to Skate, U6 and U8 (Mites). “Learn to Skate” is for first time skaters regardless of age. U6 is for players born between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2014 that already have basic skating skills. U8 (Mites) is for players born between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2014 that have basic skating skills. The U8 (Mites) level will feature an in-house league with 6 to 8 teams. Players will be divided into equally balanced teams in early to mid-November. All games will be played on half-ice with 3 – 8 minute run time periods. Full equipment is required. We also welcome youth who were born before July 1, 2010 to join us if they are new to skating or ice hockey so they can give it a try. This is Owatonna’s starter program that players progress through before becoming active in Owatonna Youth Hockey Association traveling hockey.
A helmet is required for everyone on the ice. An entire bag of protective equipment is available for rent through the Owatonna Youth Hockey Association rental program for $50 per year. Skates can be leased at Straight River Sports for an entire season for a reasonable cost.
Equipment rental is available in October. Registration is also available online and at the Owatonna Park and Recreation Office. Program supervisor is Tony Schwichtenberg at tony.schwichtenberg@gmail.com Cost is $75 per session or $150 for both sessions
Park Passport is back!
This year we have made some changes to the program, to include ten parks/trails: Mineral Springs Park, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Dartts Park, Buxton Trail, North Straight River Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods, 18th Street Trail, Manthey Park, Muckle Trail, and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway. Here is how the program works: Visit the parks/trails listed above and search for a small sign that is yellow or white mounted to a post along the trail. The signs are approximately 2-4 feet from the ground. Each sign has a word on the back. Write the hidden password for each park/trail in the appropriate box on your passport to revel the message. Signs will be up Sept. 6 through Oct. 7 in the listed parks/trails. Passports need to be turned into our office by Oct. 14 to be included in a drawing for prizes, with only one entry per household. The prizes that you could win include, A bike package to Straight River Sports, a $200 Park and Recreation Gift Card, a 2020 Family Pass to River Springs Water Park or a Sports Pack with various Sport Equipment. A fun fact – a completed passport equals 11 miles of trail walking! Park Passports are available in our fall brochure, at Straight River Sports, the Park & Rec Office or online, on the Park & Rec website: www.ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation Thanks to our sponsor of this program, Straight River Sports and Fitness.
6th Annual Trick or Treat Trail
Ghosts and Goblins of all ages grab your trick or treat bags and head to the Steele County Fair Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. for our 6th Annual Trick or Treat Trail! Note, the new location for better parking and more space! Visit local businesses along the trail for treats, games, a photo shoot, and crafts. Visit the cute animals in the large petting zoo, take a ride on the kiddie train ride and find spooky treasures in the scavenger hunt. The Woof or Treat Trail will be back at this year’s event! Dress up your furry friends and visit the separate trail, with treats and goodies, just for them. Enter your pooch into the costume contest and win a great prize! We’ll also have two bounce houses, free hot chocolate and food trucks. Mark your calendars
We want to hear from you! Parks and Recreation is Your Best Investment. Are there things you would like to see offered…let us know! Are there things we do really well…let us know! What’s your favorite part of Parks & Recreation…let us know! What additions or improvements would you like to see…let us know! Although budget and time constraints limit what we can do...we’d like to know what you want to do!