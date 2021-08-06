Former Owatonna High wrestling coach Scot Davis is returning to Minnesota after being named the new head wrestling coach for St. Cloud schools. The host school is the new St. Cloud Tech High School.
It is a co-op program which includes St. Cloud Apollo and St. Cloud Cathedral High Schools along with Tech. To accommodate this consolidation, they are naming the wrestling program the “St. Cloud Crush.” New school colors will be royal blue and orange. Practice will be held in the beautiful new wrestling room at Tech High School which opened for the 2019-20 school year.
The administration of the three schools were very accommodating to Davis, knowing that his coaching experience included coaching 25 years at Owatonna with a record of 886-124-4. He began coaching the OHS wrestling team in 1986. He brings 48 total years of coaching to St. Cloud, 42 of those as a high school coach with a record of 1183-204-4.
When Davis left Owatonna High School, he sought other areas where he could continue his coaching career including Flathead High in Kalispell, Montana, Eden Prairie High School, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, and one year coaching stints at Westwood High in Sloan, Iowa; Sugar-Salem High School in Sugar City, Idah,o and Indian Land High School at Indian Land, South Carolina. Until the St. Cloud opportunity became available, Davis was going to coach this next season in Wisconsin.
Davis said he is looking at this opportunity with enthusiasm. He holds an all-time 1183-204-4 high school coaching record. In 48 years, he has never coached a team to a losing season. “I need to work to keep that going,” he said.
It’s possible that Davis will share coaching duties with their longtime head coach, Bob Boeck. Boeck retired a couple of years ago and Davis knew Bob from back in his college coaching year at the University of Wisconsin-Superior just before coming to Owatonna.
Davis said, “Bob is a great guy and his having been a head college coach brought him good knowledge of wrestling moves and technique as well as how to run a program. All in all, it’s great to be back in Minnesota.”
Livestock Hall of Fame inductees announced
This year’s inductees into the Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame have been announced. They are Glen Johnson and Deb McDermott Johnson and Richard Steinberg.
The Johnson’s founded “Cow Camp” for Steele County Youth through the Community Education Program. The mission of educating folks on cows and dairy is evidenced by the fact they have hosted June Dairy Month “Breakfast on the Farm” multiple times. They are members and supporters of Steele County ADA and the Steele County Dairy Herd Improvement Association. Deb has served as Secretary of Minnesota Brown Swiss Breeders Association and was instrumental in bringing the national Brown Swiss convention to Steele County. Deb and Glen have bred an outstanding herd of Guernsey, Holstein and Brown Swiss cows and have exhibited 30-40 head of cattle from their herd at the SCFF with Cow Camp students.
When I think of Richard Steinberg it brings to mind rabbits. Richard was the founding member of the Owatonna Rabbit Club and has served as President Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer and Show Superintendent. He has been responsible for numerous state conventions and served as superintendent of the rabbit shows that were hosted in Owatonna. He served as superintendent of the National Silver Martin Club Show at the Steele County fairgrounds, is a popular judge for countless shows locally, 12 states, Canada and seven National American Rabbit Breeders Association conventions. He has served as President of the Rochester Area Rabbit Club for the past 21 years. He has been a Licensed Registrar since 1977 for the American Rabbit Breeders Association and in 20126 he received the American Rabbit Breeders Association Distinguished Service Award and was awarded a lifetime membership in 2017.
Induction of the Johnsons and Steinberg will take place in the livestock show arena at 2 p.m. Aug. 17. At 1 p.m. Monte and Nancy Mowry will be inducted into the Equine Hall of Fame.
Religion at the fair
Pastor Brent Carlson has announced plans for outdoor religious services at the fair. Wednesday through Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Pastor Carlson will be stationed in Fair Square Park for “Prayer at the Fair”. All who wish to join him in prayer are welcome and those wishing a special prayer are welcome.
On Sunday morning there will be two outdoor worship services. The traditional service will take place in the Village of Yesteryear at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be “Celebrating Our Heritage”. There will be singing of favorite hymns and the preacher will be former Owatonna Young Life Director Chuck Jamison with music by Jeff and Gina Elstad.
The contemporary worship service will take place in Fair Square Park on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Christian Kohs of Redemption Church will preach. The worship team from Redemption will provide the music.
Fair shuttles
There will be shuttle service to the fair in a couple of ways. Trinity Lutheran Church will offer shuttle service from the church parking lot on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You can also ride “Bill’s Bus” from the Owatonna Bus Co. Wednesday through Friday beginning at 11 a.m.
Amateur Talent Show
As of this writing there has been little or no interest from folks wishing to compete in the Amateur Talent Show. There are three divisions, Pre-teen (12 and under), Teen (13-18 and Open (any age). The show is scheduled on the Elmer Reseland Stage on Sunday at 1 p.m. First-place winners go on to compete at the state fair and win $75. Second place receives $25. Stop by the fair office to pick up an entry form.
Free grandstand shows
There will be two free grandstand shows at this year’s fair. The Antique Tractor Pull on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Wednesday’s show with Jason Pritchett at 8 p.m. which will pay tribute to front-line workers during the pandemic.
Other grandstand shows include Hairball on Thursday, Craig Morgan on Friday, Bulls-N-Barrels on Saturday and the Demo Derby Sunday afternoon.
Mega-Ride tickets
Mega-Ride tickets for the Gold Star Midway are now available only at Hy-Vee in Owatonna. Cost is $55.00 for unlimited rides all fair week.
Joke of the week
This one from the OHS Class of ’56 newsletter: Top 10 party games for people over 80: 10: Musical Recliners; 9: Spin the Bottle of Mylanta; 8: Hide and Go Pee; 7: Simon Says Something Incoherent; 6: Doc, Doc Goose; 5: Red Rover, Red Rover, the Nurse Says “Bend Over”; 4: Kick the Bucket; 3: 20 Questions shouted in your good ear; 2: Pin the Toupee on the Bald Guy; 1: Sag, You’re It.