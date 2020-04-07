With so much that is happening with the COVID-19 Pandemic right now, it can be overwhelming to know what to do and where to get the right information. Steele County Public Health recognizes the incredible needs of our community right now and wants to help link people to the great resources here in Steele County and Minnesota.
We have gathered a list of reliable and up-to-date resources to help! We’ve categorized them into areas of need such as COVID-19 information, health care concerns, financial issues, local services, food access, education, work and business needs, city and community government services. Many of your questions can be answered by phone as well as accessing on-line services and information.
When someone “Googles” a topic, they are likely to get thousands of hits and knowing which of those links are the best resources can be confusing. We’ve taken some of that guesswork out of needing to search for relevant information and answers to your questions. We tried to keep as close to home as possible using local websites, businesses, and service agencies whenever possible.
It was difficult to draw the line for this resource sheet because there are so many great programs and agencies that are working to keep things running as smoothly as possible and ease people's most pressing anxiety about basic needs during such uncertain times. So the list does not include all the services available, but it gives a person a good starting point for the immediate help they need.
The Steele County COVID Resources List can currently be found on the Steele County Public Health Website. This will allow you to easily access online resources through directly linking you to the site that provides the appropriate guidance a person may be looking for. A QR code has been added so anyone can scan it and download it to their personal device. This allows easy access as well as makes it an easy document to share. The QR code will be placed in public locations such as gas stations and grocery stores so people can easily scan it while checking out at various essential service locations.
We thank all the people in our community who are taking care of each other. That is the best way to get through any crisis…by coming together! We are not alone on this journey and as uncertain as things get there is always someone to reach out to for help. That is the message we want to send to anyone with anxiety, questions or services needed!