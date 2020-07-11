Are you ready for the upcoming golfing tournaments and events? When you golf, do you experience discomfort or strain in your back muscles? In a review of the research, the low back is the most common area that golfers experience injury. Low back pain accounts for up to 50% of all complaints among golfers and is the reason that both amateur and professional golfers stop participating in the sport. This is due to the complexity of the swing and the positions of movement that your body must perform. We call this the mechanics of movement.
Did you know the compressive load on the spine during a golf swing is 8 times your body weight? Your golf swing is impacted by how your hips, spine, and shoulder move. For this reason, tightness in these muscles surrounding the spine and pelvis can cause pain into the low back during a swing. A greater load, poor muscle flexibility, and an inefficient swing technique can create a greater risk for causing spinal disc injury such as disc herniation, and in some instances bone spurs, and spinal compression fractures.
Golfing swings can be improved with the help of a physical therapist and a golfing instructor. Together the inefficiencies of your golf swing can be assessed, and the mobility of your body mechanics including movement of the hips, spine, and ankles can be improved. Establishing a relationship with a physical therapist is an effective way to improve flexibility of the muscles, improve mobility of the joints, and strengthen the key muscles that support the spine and limbs. This helps to reduce the chance of injury and improve your golf swing during the golfing season.
If you do experience low back pain that lasts for greater than a day or two after a golf game it is important to seek help from a physical therapist right away. Physical therapy can assist in reducing inflammation, pain, and improve muscle function so you can return to your daily routine without discomfort.