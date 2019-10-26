TODD HALE: Medford inducts members of 2019 Hall of Fame

Earlier this month, the members of the 2019 Medford Hall of Fame were officially inducted at a banquet held at the Elks Club in Owatonna. Inducted were:
Chuck Wobbrock: Student athlete, Class of 1964, four-year letter winner in football, basketball, baseball, All Gopher Conference. Chuck holds the all-time basketball career points at 1649. Chuck and wife Janet had five children, Jeff (deceased), Judy, Lisa, Tammy and Todd.
Bruce Davis: Student Athlete, Class of 1982. football, basketball, baseball. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. His father, Oryle Davis has been a Medford teacher and coach for 34 years. Wife: Charlotte, children Kelsey and Brad.
Judy Slarks: Teacher, 1979 to 2015. Selected to “Who’s Who in American Teachers” in 1996. Medford cheerleading coach, (Medford cheer squad was a Top 6 team at camp in 1981), Medford Wrestling Fan of the Year in 2008. Husband, Gary, children James and Scott.
Ron and Pam Elzen: Ron and Pam coached and ran the elementary wrestling program. They coached youth basketball, football, baseball, volleyball and basketball. Ron received the “Unsung Hero”) award from Medford Wrestling in 1998. Children are Mitchell (state trooper), Sara (teacher and coach at Medford), Jacob (Hazardous Waste Specialist), and Nathan (law enforcement degree).
1962 boy’s basketball team: Coached by Dan Smith. Players included: Chuck Wobbrock, Glen Pofahl, Bill Mostrom, Frank Schweisthal, Jim Hinchley, Jerry Johnson, Bruce Young, LeRoy Hoffman, Paul Selby, Peter Stanfiel, John VanDenBoom, Dennis Ahlman,and Tom Woodfill. Student managers: David Kavitz and Robert Suchanek.
Medford Christ the King Church dinner
While writing about Medford, I should let you know that you are invited to the Medford Christ the King dinner and festival tomorrow from 5:00-7:00 at the parish hall. A home-made pork loin meal will be served. $12.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids seven and younger.
Remembering early days of roller skating in town
Each time I exit the Hy-Vee parking lot to 18th street, I can remember seeing the site of entertainment for many young people. It was the Owatonna Roller Rink. What ever happened to roller skating as a form of entertainment? The Owatonna Roller Rink certainly represented a piece of Owatonna entertainment history.
The Owatonna Roller Rink was built by Vern and Jerry Meixner in the mid-40’s. It provided family entertainment for nearly 60 years in the same location
As mentioned earlier, Vern and Jerry Meixner built the roller rink in 1947. It officially opened in 1948. I remember interviewing Vern Meixner who told me, “This was the first large construction in Owatonna after the war. We did a lot of the work ourselves, but hired Dick Haberman to construct the flooring which was built of wood and tempered Masonite. We bought the building materials from Alexander Lumber. It took a carload of cement for the foundation! At that time, cement was 50 cents a bag. We really had to endure a long hard winter that year while we built the building.”
There were and still are hundreds of stories from folks who went roller skating there. Many romances began at the rink, which eventually ended up in marriage.
Jim and Chris Rotthoff bought the roller rink from the Meixner and ran it for some time. It was their hope to build a new rink at the site and make it an entertainment center along with a pizza dining room. Complications rose that forbid them to build on the original site and a new plan on a new site never reached fruition.
Do you have some personal stories about the roller rink that you would like to share? Just get them to me by e-mail at tmhale632@gmail.com or mail them to me at my home address, 632 14th St. S.E. in Owatonna. I’ll share your memories with my readers.
Hospital Auxiliary holiday bazaar
It’s time for the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary annual Holiday Bazaar coming up next weekend, November 1 from 8:00-5:00 and November 2 from 8:00-2:00. Two hundred ninety volunteers of the Auxiliary have donated their time and energy to make this event happen. There will be baked items of all kinds, perfect for Thanksgiving or the upcoming holidays, and Auxiliary members will be modeling the latest holiday fashions on both days. Check out the $6.00 stocking stuffer gifts and new this year will be “Sheets Galore” with quality sheets at great prices. You can have a delicious lunch at the Prairie Meadows Café. Monies raised go to welcome new babies born at the hospital with a Halo sleeping sac.
Elks holiday craft sale
The public is invited to attend the Elks Lodge Holiday Craft Sale next Saturday, November 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be many vendors to greet you and Jean Ann’s wild rice soup and Maid Rite baskets will be served from 11:00-1:30.
Runner’s clinic
A free Runner’s Clinic will be held from 10:00-noon next Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Owatonna Shoe. Lenz, PT, ATC, from Owatonna Sports and Physical Therapy and Owatonna Shoe staff will perform gait analysis and help attendees with their footwear solutions.
Remembering Pumpkin Fest activities
Time was when Halloween was a pretty big celebration in Owatonna. There were many events held for all to participate in. Last week I centered my column on the annual Chamber of Commerce Medallion Hunt. There were many other activities as well.
There was free pumpkin pie for all in Central Park supplied by the Owatonna Canning Co. In 1968 over 5,000 pies sectioned off in 35,000 pieces were served. The free pie for all was discontinued in 1972 due to cost involved.
Owatonna’s largest pumpkin pie was created in 1967. The pie measured six feet in diameter and represented about 90 pounds of filling. The pie was presented to then Minnesota Governor Harold LeVander at the state capital. LeVander sliced the pie with a 10-foot knife.
Square Dancing was popular in the 60’s and 70’s. The Do-Si-Do square dancers held a big square dance in town which was attended by dancers from several states.
In 1972, our radio station sponsored a Pumpkin Bread baking contest. The Owatonna Jaycees Haunted House began in 1976. I don’t remember where that was, but later the Gold Cross Ambulance Service provided a Haunted House in the former Klemmer building on Pearl Street.
A masquerade dance, sponsored by the Downtown Retailers Association was held at the Eagles Club. Pumpkin Festival buttons were sold to provide funding by the Downtown Retailers Association.
A city-wide celebration
In 1978, the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors directed that the Pumpkin Festival become a city-wide celebration. An official committee was formed within the Chamber and the committee added a cash drawing, city-wide button sales and a teen dance. Ann Doyle was crowned the first Pumpkin Fest Cinderella. The pageant was expanded in 1979 in accordance with the state Junior Miss rules.
Other additions to the festival in 1979 were tennis and bowling tournaments, T-shirt sales, craft and flea markets, the bed race, pumpkin food sales and a pancake breakfast. In 1980 the Pumpkin Festival Committee constructed a float to be used in area parades throughout the summer.
An antique show was set up at the Cedar Mall and face painting was provided by members of Little Theatre in Owatonna.
Remember studded snow tires?
Remember putting studded snow tires on your car in preparation for winter? I had a set of studded tires that I put on my car when winter approached. I remember talking years ago with Harland Stroschein, original owner of Harland’s Tire Service. They sold the studded tires. After a few years it was discovered that the tires were causing wear in the traffic lanes on the interstate. In the early 70’s the Legislature passed a bill outlawing the studs. Harland said, “It was a big job when a customer wanted the studs pulled out of the tires. It took forever!” Police ticketed drivers who left the studs in.
Fire at the high school
How many of you can remember that the former Washington Elementary School on Main Street was at one time the high school? How many of you remember the fires that occurred at this building? The first fire occurred in 1884. The fire began in the attic of the building and it was thought it was caused by faulty electric wiring. It had spread rapidly by the time the fire department arrived. Flames were shooting up through the roof and up the belfry steeple.
Emery Granger, a student at the high school discovered the fire while walking to school. He quickly notified E.H. Carpenter, who I think was the principal. Carpenter rushed to the attic and found the flames were so hot that it was impossible to fight them. Students from Pillsbury College across the street rushed over to help and residents gathered with high school students to remove what they could from the building. Upon arrival, firemen put five hose lines into service with no avail. The second floor eventually collapsed.
This was actually the fourth fire at this building. The third fire occurred on December 17, 1920 when gas emanating from a defective chimney exploded. The fire burned off the roof and gutted the attic. The roof had been re-shingled and the building had been put back in use since the re-opening of the school in January.
After the fire, students finished out the school year in classrooms at the Court House and the Congregational Church. Timing was fortunate in that the “new” high school was under construction at the edge of town and was ready for classes in late September, 1921. The building that burned was to be remodeled into an elementary school, which was re-named Washington School. The new 1921 high school building was a product of the local architectural firm of Jacobson and Jacobson and was built at a cost of $550,000. Classes in the new high school building were delayed until September 14 due to equipment shortages that were prevalent on the scheduled opening the day after Labor Day.
The charred foundation of the old high school still lies under the current Washington building.
Alice Hill improving
Darryl Hill reports that his wife, Alice, continues to improve after suffering a stroke several weeks ago. Movement on her side which was paralyzed, is improving. She remains at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation.
A recommended read
I normally don’t recommend books that I have read in this column, however, this week I make an exception. If you enjoy a wonderful and exciting story, read “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The library has it, however there is a long waiting list for the book. It’s one of the best I have read.
Owatonna’s holiday lighted parade
The increasingly popular lighted Owatonna holiday parade is set for Thursday, December 5 at 6:00 p.m. Parade application forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce. There is a non-refundable $25.00 registration fee that must be received by November 29. All vehicles and floats must have Christmas lights/decorations to be accepted.
Remembering delicious pigeons
The story of pigeons at Simpson’s Mill and their delicious flavor was shared in a story supplied to me years ago by the late Norbert McCrady. Back in about 1937 after the old Simpson Mill was idled, it became home to even more pigeons than had been the case when it was up and running. “Walt Wagner, later to become famous for his incomparable hamburgers, and I would crawl all the way to the top of the super structure inside the old mill with a flashlight in one hand and a gunny sack tied to our waist. When we spotted a pigeon, we would shine a flashlight in its eyes which would cause it to freeze on the spot and then we could grab them and stuff them into our gunny sack. We took our ‘catch’ to Walt’s house at 226 E. Fremont and his mother, Mary, would clean them, stuff them and bake them just like you would bake a turkey. Walt and I would each eat six or eight pigeons and we would then top it off with another of Mary’s specialties…apple pie.”
Joke of the week
When I was a kid, I couldn’t wait for Halloween night to arrive…I’d fill a grocery bag with candy from all the neighbors in a two-block area. I’d eat candy for weeks after Halloween was over. But you know, there comes a time when you just become too old to trick or treat. I’ve reviewed these ten reasons in other years, but I think you should review them again:
You’re too old to Trick or Treat when:
• You keep knocking on your own front door.
•You remove your false teeth to change your appearance.
•You ask for high fiber candy only.
•When someone drops a candy bar in your bag and you lose your balance and fall over.
•People say, “Great Boris Karloff mask” and you aren’t wearing a mask.
•When the door opens you yell, “Trick or …..” and you can’t remember the rest.
•By the end of the night you have a bag full of restraining orders.
•You have to carefully choose a costume that doesn’t dislodge your hairpiece.
•You’re the only power walker in the neighborhood with a walker.
•And, the number one reason you should not go Trick or Treating: You keep having to go home to pee!