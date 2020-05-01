Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest (JAUM) is one of hundreds of local nonprofits participating in #GiveAtHomeMN, a week-long virtual fundraising event (May 1-8, 2020) hosted by GiveMN, the same organization that hosts Give to the Max Day in November. This fundraising campaign seeks to leverage the power of Minnesotans’ generosity to support nonprofits during the global pandemic crisis. So many individuals and businesses have been affected by the pandemic and Junior Achievement is not immune. With children out of school, its experiential learning facility empty, and in-person fundraisers postponed, many of the organization’s revenue streams are inaccessible.
The negative impact of the pandemic has not waivered Junior Achievement’s commitment to inspire and prepare young people and support their education during this period of distance learning. The organization quickly enhanced its digital program portfolio to make select programs and lessons available to the public to help teachers and parents keep children inspired, engaged, and educationally challenged.
Junior Achievement invites local businesses and individuals to help them continue supporting children’s education during today’s educational reality by making a #GiveAtHomeMN gift in any amount. Donations can be made at givemn.org/JAOwatonnaarea.
Donors making gifts as part of #GiveAtHomeMN will have a chance to leverage their generosity thanks to $68,000 in bonus grants from the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank. Grants will be awarded through 200 random “Golden Ticket” drawings from donations made — $250 will be awarded every hour May 1–8 and $2,500 will be awarded at the end of each day of the campaign. Additionally, GiveMN will be donating its proceeds from the platform processing fee from March through May 2020 as a rebate back to the Minnesota nonprofits and schools raising money through the #GiveAtHomeMN campaign.