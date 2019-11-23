TODD HALE: Stamps for Santa run by Kamholz family meant a happier Christmas for many

It was the mid-sixties, long before Toys for Tots and other organizations collected toys for needy families in Steele County. About this time of year, I began promoting “Stamps for Santa”, organized by the family of Ken Kamholz. In those days, many outlets in Owatonna gave trading stamps with purchases. The most common were Gold Bond and S & H Green. In other times of the year, besides the holidays, shoppers would save the stamps, paste them in books and redeem them for merchandise. In fact, we had an S & H Green Stamp redemption center at the corner of Cedar and Rose across from Ev’s Kitchen restaurant.
The Stamps for Santa was organized by Ken Kamholz who was a police officer in Owatonna in his early days. Later Ken went to work at Federated where he spent the rest of his working career.
The project was simple. Shoppers were asked to deposit their stamps, earned by shopping in Owatonna, into collection points. The stamps were then used to purchase toys and other gifts for youngsters in needy families. We began promoting the project on KRFO Radio and gave regular updates from Ken on how the collection of stamps was going. For several weeks before Christmas, thousands of the trading stamps were collected and redeemed for children’s gifts. Other groups donated toys for the program. Ladies in town lent their gifts of imagination and nimble fingers as they clothed dolls for Security Bank and Trust’s annual “Dress a Doll” contest. The finely-costumed dolls were then given to Kamholz to distribute. Each year the Owatonna Camera Club made special donations to the stamps project. In addition to stamps, some people donated actual gifts. For example, a new little sewing machine was displayed in a store window. It caught one lady’s eye. She bought it and then gave it to Ken to present to a little girl.
Other support
Merchants in town got behind the Stamps for Santa program. Journal Chronicle Company donated all of the wrapping paper. Candy was donated by the Inn Towne Motel and Alexander Lumber donated the use of a truck to be used for delivery of the gifts.
A wrapping bee
The week before Christmas was quite a sight at the Kamholz’ household. I was invited to stop in and see the collection of gifts that was made possible by the generosity of Owatonna folks who turned in their trading stamps. There were gifts in every corner of the basement all waiting to be wrapped. Ten couples, friends of the family, gathered to wrap all the gifts. On Christmas Eve, someone donned a Santa suit (I think it was Ken) and began the toy deliveries. Gifts in the country were delivered by Social Services and Ken and his kids delivered in the city.
Volunteers needed for Toys for Tots
Now to the present day. Steele County Toys for Tots is seeking volunteers to help shop for toys on Thanksgiving night. Shopping will take between one to two hours at Target and Wal-Mart in Owatonna. Volunteers should be at least 16 or older. Volunteers are a also sought to help with the setup and distribution of toys on December 16-18 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Please call Maryanne Higgins, volunteer coordinator at 507-363-6911 or email her at maryannehiggins1955@gmail.com.
Davis and Hovden take the reins of Sugar-Salem, Idaho high school wrestlers
Former OHS wresting coach Scot Davis and his assistant, Larry Hovden, have arrived in Sugar City, Idaho where they have assumed the position of coaches for the high school wrestling team. In preparation for the upcoming season they have been traveling to all the junior high meets and tournaments. The junior high wrestling season precedes the high school season so both coaches will be able to see what their upcoming talent is.
A possible slow start
Scot writes, “We will probably be facing a problem coming up as several of our wrestlers are on the football team and it appears they will make the state finals if they win this week. This means we will be missing some key people, and with my being new, they will miss out of some new techniques I will be showing this first week. This may slow our start into the season. Another problem unique to our sport is we have weight classes, and with this said, some of the wrestler/football players may be late in losing some weight in making their desired weight class.”
Scot says that everyone has been welcoming and excited to have them at Sugar-Salem High School.
Renata reaches 104!
November 29 marks the 104th birthday of Renata Emmons. You can drop her a card at Medford Senior Care, 108 3rd St. N.E., Medford, Minn. 55049.
Nominations for Music HOF
Another reminder that the committee organizing the 2020 recognition of Owatonna’s Music Hall of Fame is seeking your suggestions for candidates. Former students should be out of high school at least 10 years and are active or were active musically in our community You may email nominations to tonemusic1990@gmail.com
The honorees of the first class were Harry Wenger, Arnold Krueger, Roger Tenney, James Vandemark, Arnold Krueger Jr. and the Wenger Corporation.
A north Cedar hotel?
I had a reader ask me if I had heard of a hotel that once was located at the corner of Cedar and Pearl? If you have information, let me know.
Deb Karaus retires
After working 25 years with Community Education, Deb Karaus has retired. I hear she may be involved with upcoming Community Education sponsored trips. Prior to working with Community Ed, Deb assisted Gordon Fenske for about ten years.
A new OPD officer
A new officer has recently joined the force at Owatonna Police Department. His name is Vegas, a canine partner of officer Casey Martin. Vegas marks the return of a canine officer replacing John Petterson and his partner Kash.
Casey and Vegas spent the last 10 weeks training at Performance Kennels in Buffalo, Mn. The training regimen included tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, apprehension /bite work, and basic obedience. In addition, Vegas is certified by the National Police Canine Association in narcotics detection, including methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.
A number of donations have come to the Sheriff’s Office toward the canine program and Sheriff Lon Thiele is hoping to have one on board by spring. He has selected deputy Caleb Buck to be the canine handler. Those interested in donating to the K-9 project can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 444-3800.
Salvation Army desperately needs bell ringers
The Owatonna Salvation Army is seeking those wishing to volunteer as holiday bell ringers for the Salvation Army Christmas kettle. Due to unforeseen personnel changes the list of volunteers over the last few years has been misplaced. Linda Seljeseth, chair of the service unit for the local chapter said, “Were basically starting from scratch. We’re asking folks who wish to be bell ringers to call us. We’ll adapt our schedule to yours. We are desperate! Please call us.
l’d like to do these things again
All of us think of things we’ve done in the past that we’d like to do again. Here is a personal listing of things I’d like to do at least one more time:
Broadcast one more “Party Line” show with my partner, Pink Allen. We’d share our personal stories and laughs as we always did and talked with KRFO listeners on the telephone. No one laughed like Pink did! We always knew when Pink was coming up the elevator to the station. He would whistle his favorite big band tunes from the ground floor up!
Stop by my father-in-law’s machine shop and just shoot the breeze for awhuile. Bill Klemmer’s familiar stance behind his belt-driven lathe with Kito Pirkl standing by gave many the reason to stop and say hello.
Order a juicy hamburger from the Rolling Star Café located across the street from our station at Cedar and Pearl. I’d order by phone and run over during a record playing and picked it up, hot and fresh.
Stop into Dawes Hardware, also across the street from the radio station and talk over the political situation. George Dawes also had his own opinion about the goings-on in Washington. At holiday time, George always saved two of the latest Tonka Toys for me to buy for Christmas gifts for my boys.
Again, across the street was Ross Robinson’s paint store. I’d love to stop in again and shoot the breeze. Ross had a personality unlike others and often co-hosted our Party Line show when one of us could not be there.
Visit with Frank Gorman of Gorman Cleaners. Frank once told me he kept count of the number of times he crossed Cedar Street for coffee without getting hit by a car!
Stop into Ringhofer Meats and find out “what was new in town” from Ted Ringhofer, who eventually left the family business to become president of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce.
Make my nearly daily visit to Bill Kottke at Kottke Jewelers to find out what was happening in Owatonna.
Make a stop at Owatonna Agency on North Cedar to visit with Lloyd Guthier, Don Bruzek and Len Wendorf along with their secretary Almira Oberstein. Be prepared to laugh when learning of the practical jokes they played on many who entered their door.
Stop into Ev’s Kitchen and be greeted by Ev Green with her familiar greeting, “Hello Dear”. Stop into Selvik’s Café and enjoy coffee and a home-made donut compliments of Grandma Selvik and visiting with Dick and Ruth Selvik.
Stop by the Photo News where Don and Mary Jane Riegal printed their weekly paper. It was fun to “shoot the breeze” with everyone there. I can still see their advertising representative Evelyn Slezak slowly walking down Cedar on the way to contacting an advertising customer.
Have one more ride on the Goodyear Blimp which was compliments of Harland Strohschein of Harland’s Tire Service.
Stop by Joe’s National Oil on Vine Street next to the Arnold Hotel. It was a great place to get the latest in town. Joe had the one and only outdoor pit for changing oil. Lots of laughs!
So, those are a few of the experiences I would like to re-live just one more time. There are many more. Bringing back the past is always a great way to sooth the stresses of these fast-paced days we live in now.
Holiday events on December 5
December 5 will be a busy day to put yourself in a holiday mood. First of all, the Canadian Pacific Holiday train will be making a stop at 3:40 p.m.at the rail crossing on Park Drive next to the Owatonna Bus Co. Entertainment will be provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. Come to the site from old highway 14, as the stage will face north at the crossing. Food collection will benefit the Steele County Food Shelf. Bring non-perishable items to the site.
That evening the annual Holiday Parade of Lights will be held on Cedar Street. Brightly lit vehicles will parade from Alexander Lumber to Central Park beginning at 6:00 p.m. Many stores will remain open that evening for holiday shopping.
Free chili supper
The public is invited to a free Chili supper from 5:00-7:00 at First Baptist Church on December 5 followed by the new Owatonna Chorale holiday concert at 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Joke of the week
I’ve used this before but it’s so appropriate for Thanksgiving week, I print it again. A man in Jacksonville calls his son in San Diego two days before Thanksgiving and says, “I hate to ruin your day, but I have to tell you that your mother and I are splitting up. Forty-five years of misery is enough!” “Pop, what are you telling me?” the son screams. “We can’t stand the sight of each other any longer,” the father says. “We’re sick of each other and I’m sick of talking about this, so you call your sister in Denver and tell her.” Frantic, the son calls his sister, who explodes on the phone. “Like heck they are getting divorced!” she shouts. “I’ll take care of this.” She calls Jacksonville immediately and screams at her father. “You are NOT getting divorced. Do not do a single thing until I get there. I am calling my brother back and we will both be there tomorrow. Until then, don’t do a thing. Do you hear me?” and hangs up.
The old man hangs up his phone, turns to his wife, “Ok,” he says. “It’s all set. They’re coming for Thanksgiving and paying their own way!”
Have a happy Thanksgiving!