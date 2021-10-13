The Owatonna Foundation recently received a $2,500 donation from AmesburyTruth, a leading supplier of engineered components to the door and window industry. “We’re so appreciative of this donation from AmesburyTruth. It is this continued community support that keeps the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education a reality for all of us that live in Owatonna,” said Administrative Assistant, Angela Gonzales.
Rusty Callier, the Director of Operations for AmesburyTruth, spoke to the Trustees about the importance of giving back to the community of Owatonna to help make it a great place for their employees to work and live. “It is important to give back to the community that has given us so much. We are committed to helping Owatonna continue to grow and prosper.”
Truth Hardware began in 1914 as a blacksmith shop in Ellendale, Minnesota. In 1955, the company began designing and manufacturing windows and door hardware. Amesbury began as a manufacturer and supplier of door and window hardware. Truth Hardware and Amesbury merged in 2013. By joining forces, AmesburyTruth became an industry-leading organization offering an extensive product line and considerable global resources. For more information about AmesburyTruth, visit www.amesburytruth.com.
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 63rd year of serving the Owatonna community, provides “capital” grants in Owatonna in four areas: Community, Arts, Recreation, and Education projects. The Foundation also provides both traditional and non-traditional scholarships for two-year colleges and technical schools in the amount of $30,000 a year.
The Foundation was established in 1957 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed close to $13 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. For more information about the Owatonna Foundation, please visit their website at: www.owatonnafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call the office at 455-2995.
About AmesburyTruth
AmesburyTruth, headquartered in Edina, Minn., with AmesburyTruth, Bilco and Ashland branded solutions has more than a century of industry expertise offering the broadest portfolio of products in the marketplace. With more than 3,000 employees and manufacturing plants located across the United States, Canada and Mexico, AmesburyTruth provides components to residential and commercial window and door manufacturers. More than 90 percent of the homes built in North America, in the last 50 years, have incorporated its products in their fenestration solution. AmesburyTruth is the North American division of Tyman plc, which is headquartered in London.
About Owatonna Foundation
The Owatonna Foundation was incorporated in 1958, but the roots of citizen involvement in Owatonna go back to the 1800s. The Owatonna Foundation is one of the few foundations of its type in a community of our size. It was established with one goal, to improve the quality of life for present and future generations, safekeeping a spirit of belonging and sharing to pass along from our forefathers to our grandchildren. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted almost $12 million in support of projects in our community.