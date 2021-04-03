I wrote the story before, but it’s worth re-telling in that we are nearing the end of the hockey season. It’ll spark some memories from older hockey boosters in Owatonna. For those of you who don’t remember this hockey team, I should tell you that this group of kids and their coaches created all kinds of hockey excitement in Owatonna when they captured the State Midget title and earned a trip to play in the national midget tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Owatonna team gained a 2 to 1 finals victory over northern power, Virginia, at Aldrich Arena eliminating two other teams the day before.
Now, you should know there was no indoor ice in Owatonna back then and the victory was all the more remarkable since the team was the victim of Mother Nature and her temperatures which melted all the outdoor ice two weeks before the tournament. To keep in shape, the team sought almost any invitation to play prior to the nationals including an invitation to compete in an eight-team juvenile tourney at Wakota Arena in South St Paul. The Owatonna players were out of their class since boys up to 18 were eligible to compete, but the entry gave them some free skating and game practice.
The team coaches were Ken Austin and Ron Woody. Austin was the Owatonna mayor at the time and accepted the invitation to head to the nationals, subject to raising the necessary funds.
“The town just went nuts!”
I remember Ken Austin telling me, “The town just went nuts! We were welcomed back from the state tourney by police cars and a caravan of close to 40 cars full of hockey fans with horns honking. It was a fine team effort of 15 boys culminating six years of hard work. We needed a thousand dollars to make the trip. We raised it in just three days, thanks to the collection by Mutt Matejcek.”
State player awards
A couple of Owatonna players achieved special recognition at the state tournament. Noel Jenke was named the most valuable player and Jim Austin was honored for the second time as best goal tender.
Transportation
Parents including Chuck Hosfield, Eddie Block, Werner Jenke and Mutt Matejcek drove the team up to the state tournament. There were no funds for bus travel. “The Jaycees put up $400 for uniforms and that was it,” said Austin “but, a chartered bus was arranged for the trip to Fort Wayne.” Chaperones on the bus were Elwood Mahlman, Mr. and Mrs. Arnie Ferrington, Bob Klemmer, Bonnie and Ken Austin, Werner Jenke and Rod Block. Austin said, “It was a grueling 575-mile trip, straight through and a lot of us didn’t get much sleep. We were all so excited that sleep was hard to come by.”
Before leaving town, the team members were awarded new jackets provided by admiring local firms. The presentation took place at the Home Show being held at the Owatonna Armory. Besides the 41-passenger bus, seven private cars transported loyal fans and parents.
Owatonna was the smallest city represented at the tournament and the only team not having an artificial ice rink for practice, which was a severe handicap when playing so late in the season. Owatonna won their first game against Beloit, Wisconsin and then lost the next two to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Marblehead, Massachusetts who went on to win the tournament.
A first
This national tournament marked the first live radio hockey broadcast in the history of KRFO Radio. I can remember it only took half a day to obtain sponsorships to fund the broadcasts. We hired an announcer from Fort Wayne by the name of Bob Chase. After the tournament coaches from Owatonna arranged for another exhibition game against Green Bay. Chase told the Owatonna fans it would cost $400 to have another game broadcast and the fans raised the money themselves so it could be broadcast back home.
A hockey fan from Pittsburgh spent her vacations attending hockey tournaments all over the country. She sat with the Owatonna fans in Fort Wayne and wrote back to the paper: “One that nicest things that happened to me was meeting, chatting and rooting with the folks from Owatonna. I was thrilled to get to know folks from a town who will, in a couple of hours, raise the money to pay for a broadcast back home. No wonder the team played as they did in that game.”
SCHS spring coloring contest
Parents or grandparents, urge your little ones to enter the Steele County Historical Society spring coloring contest. This is for children in Steele County kindergarten through third grade. Individual coloring sheets are available at the Historical Society, Owatonna Shoe, Central Par Framing and Finds, Prairie Home Floral and Blooming Prairie library, Lerberg’s in Ellendale and Anhorn’s Gas & Tire in Medford and also on the SCHS website at SCHSMN.org. Bring pictures to the Historical Society by this Thursday, April 8. Contest winners will be invited to a pizza party at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. Winners will be announced the week of April 12-16. Pictures will be displayed during the month of April in the SCHS exhibit hall. For viewing, children five through eight will be free of charge, ages nine through sixteen, $3.00 and adults $5.00. Each child should place their name and age on the back of the picture with a phone number or e-mail.
Owatonna Foundation scholarship deadline
A reminder that April 10 is the deadline for traditional Owatonna Foundation scholarship applications. The Foundation has $15,000 available to assist students who will be attending non-four-year programs at technical/community colleges to prepare themselves for a vocational or technical career. June 2020 grads of OHS, Owatonna Alternative School, Eagle Academy, Owatonna Christian School, Choice Technical Academy or Pillsbury College Prep. Parent or guardian must be a resident of Steele County. Applications are available at the Foundation website, from Jill Homes at 455-3059 or from the Foundation office at 108 W. Park Square.
A 101st!
Lorraine Bakko will celebrate her 101st birthday on April 16. Cards can be sent to 105 Nature Valley Place Owatonna, Mn. 55060.
Joke of the week
Tomorrow is Easter. Here again is my traditional Easter joke. If you’ve heard it, it’s worth reading again: A man is driving along a highway and sees a rabbit jump out across the road. He swerves to avoid hitting it, but unfortunately the rabbit jumps right in front of the car. The driver, a sensitive man as well as an animal lover pulls over and gets out to see what has become of the rabbit. Much to his dismay, the rabbit is the Easter Bunny and he is DEAD. The driver feels so awful that he begins to cry. A beautiful woman driving down the highway, sees the man crying on the side of the road and pulls over. She steps out of the car and asks the man what’s wrong. “I feel terrible,” he explains. “I accidentally hit the Easter Bunny with my car and KILLED HIM!” The woman says, “Don’t worry.” She runs to her car and pulls out a spray can. She walks over to the limp, dead Easter Bunny, bends down and sprays the contents onto him. The Easter Bunny jumps up, waves its paw at the two of them and hops off down the road. Ten feet away, he stops, turns around and waves again; he hops down the road another ten feet, turns and waves, hops another ten feet, turns and waves and does this again and again and again until he hops out of sight. The man is astonished. He runs over to the woman and demands, “What is in that can? What did you spray on the Easter Bunny”? The woman turns the can around so the man can read the label. It says, (Are you ready for this?) (Are you sure? (You know you’re gonna be sorry!), (Last chance), (OK, here it is). It says, “Hair spray restores life to dead hair, and adds permanent wave.”