The Exchange Club of Steele County, in collaboration with the Exchange Club of Owatonna and the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna, presented the Hospitality House of Owatonna with financial, household and personal item donations from respective club members during the Steele County meeting Friday morning, March 4, at the VFW in Owatonna.
The Hospitality House offers temporary and emergency accommodations for men who are transitioning through homelessness. The collective financial donations amounted to $750.
The presentation included the following from left to right: Dan Wolfe, Hospitality House board director; Sharon Klein, Exchange Club of Owatonna vice president and Lakes & Prairies District Exchange Division 4 director; Tim McManimon, Hospitality House board director; Ashley Von Ruden, Hospitality House program manager; Dean Schuette, Exchange Club of Steele County board director; Randy Sobrack, Exchange Club of Steele County board director; Rhonda Guthier, Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna and Lakes & Prairies District Exchange secretary; and Katie Smith, Exchange Club of Owatonna and Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna member, and Lakes & Prairies District Exchange vice president and volunteer field representative.
The second photo shows the household and personal items donated by the respective club members being loaded for transport to the Hospitality House following the March 4 meeting. Securing the load from left to right was Schuette; Dallas Ketchum, Exchange Club of Owatonna member; Bruce Kubicek, Exchange Club of Steele County board director; and Wolfe.