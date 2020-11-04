OHS Girls Cross Country claim the Big 9

The Owatonna Girls Cross Country team finished their season on Oct. 15. As the season wrapped up, they hoped to finish strong with a great performance at sections. The Huskies were the second seed going into the Big 9 Conference meet behind Rochester Century. Despite being the second seed, the huskies finished first in the Big 9. The Big 9 meet was held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at The Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
This was a promising season for the Huskies. Head coach Dan Leer said, “The season has been going very well, we have been pretty consistent all year long, and we’ve had a year of just running dual meets and tris because of COVID.” The girls are very upset about not having a state tournament this year, but the team still wanted to have a great performance at sections and make Owatonna proud. Captain Madi Bruessel said, “I feel like our team has worked hard all season and is ready to go into sections with a good mindset.” They did just that by finishing fourth at sections.
The section cross country meet was held in Owatonna at the Brooktree Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 15, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Both Carsyn Brady and Zinash Valen would have qualified for state if it was being held this year.