Exchange Club of Owatonna announces October students of the month

OWATONNA — For the Year of 2019-2020, the Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October Students of the Month Kaleb Enter and Kaitlyn Paulson.
Kaleb is the son of Paul and Erin Enter. He enjoys doing community work and participating in Mission trips with his church. Kaleb is involved with the Owatonna Robotics Team, serving the electrical lead for the past two years. Other activities include pep band, marching band, choir and math league. Kaleb plans to pursue a major in mechanical engineering after his OHS graduation.
Kaitlyn plans to major in neuro-engineering and minor in music. She is a member of the National Honor Society and plays both violin and the flute, is a member of the Orchestra and Dinner ensemble and is a member of the Minnesota All State Orchestra and the Owatonna Community Orchestra. Along with Kaitlyn’s musical talent, she has lettered in Cross Country.
The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.