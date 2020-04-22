OWATONNA — Little Theatre of Owatonna is pleased to announce its 2020 Veta Alexander Little Theatre of Owatonna Scholarship winner. The scholarship is celebrating its 51st year and has exceeded $60,000 in support of Steele County high school graduates pursuing post-secondary education.
This year’s recipient is Riauna Bishop, daughter of Benji and Nicki Bishop, of Blooming Prairie.
Bishop, a senior, has been involved in each of Blooming Prairie High School’s theatrical productions over the last four years. Most recently she played the role of Elsa Schraeder in the production of The Sound of Music. “She always goes above and beyond to get things done. She would ask what she could do to help get our musical off the ground. She coordinated the painting of our sets all on her own,” one recommendation stated. The VA Scholarship is especially meant to recognize that dedication to the theatrical arts.
A recipient is chosen based on academic record, community involvement, leadership recognition, school activities, and involvement in LTO and/or other drama productions. During her high school career, Bishop has been active in volleyball and softball and recognized for both skills and leadership in those activities. Her involvement has extended into the community as a Family, Community, Career Leaders of America participant/president, a youth board member, Sunday school teacher and Women of Today Cancer events participant.
The Veta Alexander Scholarship was established in 1969, and Riauna is the 150th recipient. Currently, funds for the scholarship are provided by LTO patrons as 8 percent of each show’s profit is regularly directed to this scholarship. In addition, individual donations and memorials have been and can be made to the Veta Alexander Scholarship Fund.
Recipients use the scholarships to further their education. Bishop plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato, to major in nursing.
Bishop will be recognized at the 2020 Blooming Prairie High School Senior Awards Ceremony. Plans for that event have not yet been determined.