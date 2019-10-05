It’s hard to believe the summer months have already come and gone and it is now only a short period of time before the cold Minnesota weather starts slipping into the picture, pushing us back indoors. What better way to overcome the cold weather and keep active all winter long than to get involved in one of the many activities at the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center. The West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center offers a family atmosphere with a variety of things for everyone to do, including the use of a swimming pool, basketball court, tennis courts, a variety of weight and cardio equipment, a running track, fitness programs, tennis leagues and lessons, and the help of a Tennis Pro and/or Personal Trainer. We also have locker rooms and showers available and a Tennis Pro Shop for your convenience. To get you going with using the facility, the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center has membership package combinations to meet all types of needs. We have monthly and yearly packages available for individuals, couples, families and juniors, and if you just want to try out the facility for the day, we offer day pass admissions as well. No initiation fees or contracts are required to become a member so you can start up any time you want. For those who are eligible, remember that we do participate in insurance reimbursement programs. We currently offer insurance reimbursements through the Blue Cross ‘Fitness Rewards’ program, UCARE, South Country Health Alliance, and Health Partners insurances. If you qualify, you could get paid back up to $20 per month toward your membership fees. Inquire at the front desk if you have questions regarding these programs or would like to sign up to ‘start getting paid back’ for making yourself healthy.
As mentioned earlier, in addition to the facilities general membership packages, other opportunities are available at the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center. Tennis Pro Colan Surratt offers Jr. Lessons for various age and skill levels, private lessons for people of all ages and abilities, and various leagues for adults of all skill levels. Many of these tennis programs and lessons will be starting up again soon so inquire at the front desk to get signed up. We also offer a popular Water Aerobics program with classes taking place in our pool which maintains a temperature of approximately 88-90 degrees. Morning, afternoon and weekend classes are available so there is bound to be a class to fit your schedule.
A couple other opportunities you may take advantage of are working with our Personal Trainer. Whether you have not been in a gym in years or you are there five days a week and just need to try something different, Certified Personal Trainer Aaron Halla will develop a program that will help you to the next fitness level and beyond. Aside from personal training sessions, Aaron Halla also offers a Strength Circuit Training class that takes place Monday’s and Wednesday’s at 5 p.m. The Strength Circuit Training is offered in drop in or full session rates.
The Tennis and Fitness Center is currently following the Winter season hours through the end of May. We are open 6 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11–8 p.m. on Sundays.
Our Mission is to help you promote a healthy lifestyle. As always, if you ever have any questions, comments, concerns, or suggestions please feel free to bring it to our attention and we will do our best to meet your needs. We want everyone to feel as welcome and comfortable as possible when using the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center. We look forward to serving you and hope to see everyone at the West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center making the healthy choice.
