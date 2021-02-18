Do you like garlic? Here's a good match — garlic and broccoli! It's a simple dish with a lot of flavor. Some prefer to prepare this dish with olive oil. It works, but I'm a butter nut and choose to use the cow's greatest gift: butter!
This recipe is easily doubled for more.
1 cup broccoli florets, stalks trimmed, peeled, and sliced
Salt it if you think it needs it
Give the broccoli a dunk in boiling water for no more than 20-30 seconds, then drain and cool in cold water before draining again.
Melt the butter in a skillet and toss in the garlic, then the broccoli. Stir fry until glazed and hot. Serve hot.
H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.
“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.