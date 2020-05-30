The shin, also known as the Tibia is located in the front of the lower leg and it is under constant stress when we walk, jump and run. Shin splints are an overuse injury happens when a certain threshold of tolerance with repeated activities, such as running, occurs. Intense pain occurs on the front, inside, outside and at times, the back of the lower leg. If left untreated, this pain can lead to stress fractures of the tibia. Shin splints occur due to damage and inflammation of the muscle tendons attached to the tibia. The pain can be rather unbearable, forcing individuals to take prolonged periods of rest to allow for the inflammation to heal. Physical therapy plays an important role in the treatment of shin splints and getting back to what you love to do.
Diagnosis of Shin Splints:
The history of the event that triggered the pain is an important clue. A Doctor of Physical Therapy will complete a clinical assessment that includes gentle pressure on the shin area and a variety of special tests to diagnose shin splints and create a plan to treat them. Foundations of treatment include ice and rest.
Treatment of Shin Splints Includes:
• Gait and footwear analysis: How a person walks and runs contributes to shin splints. Walking and running transmit a great deal of force through the shin, knee and hip and changes to these forces result in pain. A Doctor of Physical Therapy assess and correct gait and recommend footwear with shock absorbing capacity.
• Muscle stretches and strengthening: The muscles attached to the shin must be stretched prior to any exercise to aid in prevention of shin splints. Physical therapy can assist in providing the correct stretches and strengthening exercises to prevent the injury from getting worse. These exercises can help improve blood flow and reduce inflammation.
• Activity modification: Alternative activities to minimize stress to the shins may be effective to assist in being active while recovering from shin splints including swimming and cycling.
• Arch support: The absence or collapse of a normal foot arch, also known as flat feet, can lead to shin splints. DPT’s will recommend appropriate orthotics that can improve and provide the appropriate amount of arch support.
When to visit your physical therapist:
1. If is a lingering pain after exercising or physical activity and the pain does not subside after 3-4 days of resting and icing the joint or limb.
2. There is a dull pain, which recurs with activity.
3. Pain does not resolve with over the counter pain relief medication.
4. The lower leg is swollen or shows signs of bruising after activities.
Recovery
The recovery phase can take between 3 weeks to 6 months. Working with a Doctor of Physical Therapy can assist in working your way back to your favorite activities pain free! The shin splint has healed when: the leg has equal strength and flexibility to the other side, no pain with activity, and X-Rays reveal healed stress fractures.
Physical therapy can help you get back on your feet and the faster you seek treatment to assess your shin pain the faster you will recover.
Tips for Prevention of Shin Splints:
• Individuals with flat feet should wear well-padded shoes.
• Warming up the limbs and body followed by stretching is recommended.
• Wear a neoprene sleeve to keep the lower leg warm
• At the first sign of shin pain, discontinue the workout.
• Avoid running on concrete and other hard surfaces.
• Develop the habit of stretching periodically throughout the day.
• Lose weight if you are overweight to relieve load on the hip, knee and shin.