Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) is pleased to announce their 2020-2021 Season with these entertaining performances! More details of these productions, as well as audition information, will be available on www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org as it becomes available.
Fall
Cat’s Cradle by Leslie Sands, Directed by Jon Terrill. Tech Directed by Mary Butler Fraser. Presented by special arrangement Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. Performance dates are Oct. 9-11 and 16-18.
Holiday
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Lyrics by Tim Rice and Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Directed by Bev Cashman, Tech Directed by Kathy Purdie. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group, www.concordtheatricals.com. Performance dates are Dec. 3-6 and 10-13.
Winter
Clue: On Stage based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin. Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture based on the Hasbro board game CLUE. Original Music by David Abbinanti. Directed by Zackery Knapton. Tech Directed by Sandee Hardy Hagen. Presented by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment. Performance dates are Feb. 12-14 and 19-21
Spring
Something Rotten! book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. Music and Lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Directed by Jeffrey Jackson, Tech Director by Kathy Purdie. Presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com. Performance dates are April 22-25 and April 29-May 2.
Summer
Frumpled Fairy Tales by William Springer and Directed by Sarah Friesen. Presented by special arrangement with Eldridge Plays and Musicals. Performance dates are July 16-18 and 23-25.