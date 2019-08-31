Besides good music and good food, it will be a night of musical nostalgia on November 16 when the Owatonna Woman’s Club presents the annual charity event. Jan (Mittelstadt) Tippett the current club president wanted to bring something new and exciting to the event and she has certainly done that! An OHS graduate of the class of 1968, which was located during the formation of several Owatonna rock bands, Jan has arranged for a reunion night of the Royal Emperors band which was a big hit in Southern Minnesota in the mid-sixties. Three of the original band members will be with the group coming in November including Tom Grunwald (Phoenix), Randy Schmidt (Owatonna and soon moving to California) and Mike Doyle (Minneapolis). Tommy Sorenson, who is the son of Scott Sorenson and the great nephew of Tom Grunwald will be playing sax with the group.
The night’s theme
The theme of the night on November 16 will be “Groovin’ with the Royals”. The band will play in performance from 7:00-8:00 p.m. An appetizer buffet will be served at 8:00 followed by the band playing for dancing until 11:00. Co-chairs of the night are Dorothy Morman and Patti Braasch Turi.
The beginning
The Royal Emperors formed in August of 1963 before anyone had heard of the Beatles. Greg Northrop told me “I was 12 years old and had just finished 6th grade. I remember one of our first gigs was at the Owatonna Elks Club for a teen dance. We played for the grand opening of the Warsinski Building in Morehouse Park. We played for about five years in the five-state area before we disbanded in favor of college. Northrop taught guitar lessons at Hanson Music Studios, teaching 35-40 students a week for the next four years.
Fans didn’t forget the Royal Emperors. In 2004 the original band played at Fair Square Park during the fair. This performance marked the 40th year since the band won the “Stairway to Stardom” talent show in 1964. The band also backed up Roger Tenney’s OHS choir reunion for the All 60’s reunion in 2006. In 2008, Grunwald flew the original members of the band to Phoenix for a winter performance. Northrop said, “It seemed like half of Owatonna was there. Some had moved there and there were lots of snowbirds.
Jan Tippet said that the Class of 1968 will be reuniting this year and the return of the Royal Emperors for the Woman’s Club charity event will make it very special.
Hanson Music backing
of Owatonna bands
Luther and Gloria Hanson ran the Hanson Music Studio which was located on Main Street next to the fire hall. I saw a newspaper ad in the Daily People’s Press in about 1965 promoting a “Rock ‘N Roll Blast Off” being held at the old Owatonna Armory on Broadway. Two stages were set up to feature the bands on a Sunday afternoon. Bands included the “Royal Emperors”, The “Lynchmen”(David Wagner, Wayne Johnson, Jim Heller and Kent Jirele), the “Castaways” (Bernie Moe, Mike Travaglio, Greg Hammel and Mike Dalland), The “Night Crawlers” (Marc Rigel, Mark Headington, Mike Jines and Bill Redeker and “Little Caesar and the Conspirators”(Jim Barnholdt, Gary Sorenson, Mike Colvin, John Putnam and Marv Huntington).
Other local bands that were popular at the time included “The US Band” (Barry Gillespie, Monte Kristo, Sid Gasner, Dan Utpadel, Greg Hammel and Tom Krause). Then there was the popular all-girl rock band, “The Exotics” (Carol Moe, Linda Knutson, and Sue Green). This was one of just two all-girl bands in the state.
The fire
Luther Hanson sold the music store to Hamilton Music out of Rochester. The store eventually burned, threatening the fire hall. Luther Hanson has passed away, however, his wife, Gloria, lives in Phoenix.
Cunningham receives
national award
Ron Cunningham, a 1982 OHS grad, was recently honored with a national award of excellence as he accepted the “Scotia Knouff Line Officer of the Year Award”, which is a nationally credited award nominated to a dedicated person within his line of work. For the last ten years, Ron’s mother, Jeanette, and brothers Mark and Bill and a sister, Patricia, still live in Owatonna. Another sister, Julie, lives in Rochester. Ron has been a probation officer for Hennepin County for the last nine years. His dedication to his job and to the people he serves has been recognized nationally as the best among probation, parole and police officers. The award was presented by the American Probation and Parole Association on August 19.
Bus Company ready
for school year
The Owatonna Bus Company is ready to transport students to school this next Tuesday. Buses have all been checked and re-checked. The state inspection of the buses took place in July and out of 62 buses, only eight points were deducted according to maintenance manager Greg Lammers. Very skilled mechanics work on school buses year ‘round for routine maintenance and repairs. They include Mike Busho, Pat Steinberg, Ross Spitzer, Jake Kaplan, Roger Busho, Conner Lantsberger and Bryce McCartey.
There is a need for additional drivers, so if you are interested, please contact the OBC at 451-5262.
Schreiber’s 90th
This past Sunday Mary and I and son Steve drove to Jackson, Minnesota to celebrate former Owatonnan Len Schreiber’s 90th birthday. Len, who grew up in Jackson, was manager of the Owatonna Red Owl Store for a number of years. From here he moved to Graceville where he purchased a small grocery store which he ran for several years. Len always dreamed of owning a lakeside resort and that dream came true when he purchased and ran Viking Bay Resort in Alexandria. Many Owatonna families vacationed at Viking Bay and Len always had a special place in his heart for Owatonna folks. I can remember some years when the entire resort consisted of Owatonna guests including the Hale family.
A full contingent of
Owatonna families
Len bought the resort when it had been foreclosed and there wasn’t a guest booked for the upcoming summer. Len loved Lake Miltona, where his family vacationed in earlier years. He wanted to share his beloved lake with Owatonna folks, so I invited him to come down to Owatonna, appear on our KRFO “Party Line” show to talk about the lake and his resort and then stick around to receive calls from those interested in coming to the lake the following summer. He filled the resort with Owatonna folks!
Len’s frog run
In order to acquaint fishermen from Owatonna with Lake Miltona, Len dreamed up a two-weekend event called “Frog Run”, supposedly when the frogs left the land and went in the water. The last weekend of September and the first weekend of October, Len offered lodging, food, bait and boats for a ridiculously low price (under 50 bucks). He filled two weekends with fishermen and offered his guide expertise to everyone. I went to all of his frog runs. Len’s wife Evie prepared a luxurious home cooked meal every night for all the guests. (including turkey and dressing). Breakfast and a light lunch were also served Friday and Saturday.
I can remember one year when my fishing partner, Jerry Wing, and I drove up for one of the weekends. Snow started falling by the time we reached St. Cloud. It was a miserable weekend of weather, but dedicated fishermen donned their winter parkas and got out on the lake. I can remember the wind being so strong out of the northwest that it made launching boats impossible, so Len trailered all the boats to the other side of the lake where waters were fairly calm to allow fishermen to launch boats from shore.
The Frog Run did what it was designed to do, bringing fishermen and their families to the resort the following summer. Len ran the Frog Run several years in a row.
Len eventually sold his resort and the property now consists of remodeled cabins and the building of a large conference center and rooms placed where the Schreiber house once stood. The Schreiber’s now live in Alexandria. For belated cards, the address is 3335 Lakecrest Road N.E., Alexandria, Mn. 56308-8169.
Family Video to close
Family Video, located at the corner of Oak and Vine, is closing its doors. In a letter to patrons Matt Rose, Sectional Manager of Highland Ventures wrote, “We are sad to inform patrons of Family Video and Total Wireless location in Owatonna of the closing of it’s doors before the end of September. It has been a wonderful seven years serving the community of Owatonna. We have appreciated the opportunity to provide entertainment to all of our patrons through the years. As a farewell and one more chance to entertain the community, Family Video in Owatonna is currently having a HUGE going-out-of-business sale. We have movies, games and fixtures for sale. Floor racks are available for FREE. We hope to see all your smiling faces before we close our doors. Thank you again and remember you can still visit Family Video at our nearby locations in Faribault, Waseca, Mankato, New Ulm and Rochester.”
Annual Jacob’s Run
next weekend
The eighth annual “Jacob’s Run” benefitting the Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program will be held next Saturday, September 7th. New starting location is the VFW parking lot. The run involves motorcycles and cars. Cost for motorcycles is $25.00 single with $5.00 for double. Cars are $25.00 single with $5.00 for each passenger. You can register at the site. Check out the silent auction being held at the VFW. There will be lunch available for purchase along the route and a meal is included at the VFW at the end of the ride. Raffles and drawings will be held during the ride. Proceeds fund school presentations and scholarships.
Class of ‘59 reunion
The OHS Class of 1959 will re-unite for their 60th reunion on Saturday, September 14, at noon at the Eagles Club. There will be a buffet lunch and dessert. Price is $16.00 per person. Send money and reservations to Marlyn Zacharias, 2626 Austin Road, Owatonna, Mn.55060 by September 6.
Waitin’ for the
State Fair trains
I’ve written about the State Fair trains before, but its always fun to reminisce about the Royal American Shows trains that came through Owatonna the date after the state fair closes. The two trains were pulled by Rock Island locomotives and carnival fans waited along the tracks in Owatonna to see the trains come through on the Rock Island tracks (now Union Pacific) the day after Labor Day. The sight of these two trains, one following the other, was a once-in-a-year experience for train and carnival buffs. The trains were headed south to the next engagement for the carnival in Kansas. The train had 90 cars and moved in two sections. In1982, Royal American switched to trucks. The closing year for the Royal American Shows was in 1997.
My personal interest in watching the show trains roll through was fueled by my closest friend, Elmer Reseland who was a carnival nut from childhood. I ran radio station KRFO at the time and shared the excitement of watching the carnival trains roll through Owatonna with my listeners. Reseland was principal at McKinley Elementary School. We both looked forward to the day after Labor Day when the trains were scheduled to roll through. I told my radio listeners that I would announce the time that the trains would be coming through Owatonna. How did I know the times? Pete Schneider, the Rock Island depot agent kept in close touch with me and let me know the exact location of the trains. I would pass that information to KRFO listeners. By the time the trains passed through Owatonna there was a large contingent of Owatonnans at trackside to catch a glimpse of the trains. One followed the other and the colorful wagons and passenger cars gave all of us a thrill as they passed by.
As soon as I knew the time the trains would come through Owatonna, I called Reseland and he dropped everything at his desk, hopped in his car, and headed downtown.
The trains usually had flat cars toward the front which contained the colorful carnival wagons. The passenger cars followed. A few of the “carnies” gave us a wave and even threw a stuffed animal trackside although many were sleeping after an exhausting night of tearing the carnival down. After Royal American Shows shut down, the carnival at the state fair has consisted of rides supplied by other carnivals around the state.
Royal American Shows
in Steele County
The Royal American Shows played the Steele County Free Fair in 1923 and then in the period 1925-1931. They were the last carnival to play the Minnesota State Fair before the fair began contracting with other carnivals for rides and concessions on the midway.
Oops!
Parker Ringhofer’s name (from Blooming Prairie) was omitted from the winner listing of the SCFF pedal pull. He won the 4-year-old category,
Joke of the week
Are you out of shape? Here’s a simple solution: Begin with a five-pound potato bag in each hand. Extend your arms straight out from your sides, hold them there for a full minute and then relax. After a few weeks, move up to ten-pound potato bags. They try 50-pound potato bags, and eventually try to get where you can lift a 100-pound potato bag in each hand and hold your arms straight for more than one minute. Once you feel confident at that level, put a potato in each bag.