Owatonna Parks and Recreation invites all boys and girls to write a letter to Santa this holiday season. Letters will be accepted Nov. 30-Dec. 11 and can be submitted either via email at parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us, through the mail to Owatonna Park and Rec, 540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna, MN 55060, or through the mailbox outside the Owatonna Parks and Recreation office, which will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
All letters must be received by Dec. 11 so Santa has time to write them back, and should include a return address.