Beds For Kids, an Owatonna based non-profit organization, is shifting to become a program ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church. Over the last 10 years, Beds For Kids has provided beds for over 1,000 children and youth in Steele and Waseca counties.
The Beds For Kids board of directors approached Trinity asking about the possibility of a significant partnership in order to create sustainability for years to come. The Beds For Kids leadership had given years of service and thousands of hours of work to this mission. As they were looking at stepping back in leadership, their hope was to partner with Trinity in a way that would ensure the future of the organization.
Trinity believes strongly in the mission of Beds For Kids and is excited to step into this new role. “Beds for Kids fits perfectly with Trinity’s mission,” said the Rev. Todd Buegler, the senior pastor at Trinity. “We are a congregation that is always looking for ways to care for and serve the community. We believe God is calling our congregation to continue to deepen our connections with the community through Beds For Kids.”
The Beds For Kids board assisted with this transition before stepping down from their roles in January. Trinity began delivering beds again in February. For more information, go to www.tlcowatonna.org/bedsforkids or email, bedsforkids@tlcowatonna.org.