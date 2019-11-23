Holiday happenings in Therapeutic Recreation include our special All Group Events and a trip in addition to our weekly activity groups. The November All Group Event was held Nov. 13 at the West Hills Social Commons, our annual Toys for Tots Dinner Dance. This party is always held early in the season to get us in the Holiday Spirit. Members enjoy shopping for just the right toys to donate and look forward to adding their gift to the huge display we set up for the evening. This year we had a catered meal from Semcac that consisted of Italian chicken, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, a bun and Banana Pineapple delight for dessert.
In December, our All Group Event is the Annual KC Bingo and Pizza Party on Dec. 4 at the West Hills Social Commons. This event is for all TR members and support staff and is free of charge. Thanks to the Owatonna Knights of Columbus for sponsoring this event. This is a much anticipated event for our members and the support staff. The party includes bingo with cash prizes and a light supper of pizza and pop. Members are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend.
We also have our annual Mankato Kiwanis Holiday Lights trip planned for Dec. 11. Participants will depart from West Hills Social Commons at 4 p.m. and will walk through the lights, so please dress for the weather. You are also asked to bring a can food item to donate to the local food shelf. Once everyone has finished walking through the lights, participants will meet back at the bus and go to Pizza Ranch for dinner. Cost for this trip is $30 and includes dinner, the bus and staff. Please register by Dec. 3 if you’re interested in attending this trip. Payment is due with registration. We need at least 30 people to sign up in order to run this trip.
Our next bowling session is also right around the corner. We will start bowling on Jan. 6, 2020. Please remember that this is limited to the first 40 participants that register. Payment and registration is due by Jan. 3.
We are working hard to get the next newsletter out to our members. This newsletter will be January- March 2020. If you are interested in receiving one and not a current member please call Dani Bakken at 507-774-7110 or email her at Danielle.bakken@ci.owatonna.mn.us to get on the list. If you have any questions please feel free to call Dani Bakken at 507-444-4280.
Swimming Lesson Instructor Courses (Must be 16 Years Old)
The purpose of the American Red Cross WSI course is to train instructor candidates to teach Parent Child Aquatics, Pre School Aquatics, Learn to Swim Levels 1-6, Adult Swim, and Private Swimming Lessons. This certification is the gold standard and provides the most comprehensive training for swim instructors. Cost for the classes is $225.
WSI (Swim Lesson Instructor) January Class:
• Sunday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons
• Sunday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School
• Sunday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons
WSI (Swim Lesson Instructor) March Class:
• Monday, March 23 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School
• Tuesday, March 24 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School
• Wednesday, March 25 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School
• Thursday, March 26 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School
• Friday, March 27 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School