Today in History - Aug. 4

President Franklin D.Roosevelt, en route to the east from the Grand Coulee Dam Site, good-naturedly recalls that when he was through Spokane 1932, one stanch Democratic woman threatened to vote for Roosevelt because the then presidential nominee was asleep on the train, it being 3 A.M. Spokane people presented Mrs. Roosevelt with a huge bouquet on August 4, 1934 as the presidential special train paused briefly. The President’s arm is linked with that of his son James, another son, John is standing between president and Mrs. Roosevelt. (AP Photo)