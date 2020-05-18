County Highway 43 from County Highway 18 to US 14 in Owatonna Township will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, May 20. A detour will be posted using County Road 159, US 218 and US 14.
Crews will be constructing a new concrete box culvert to replace a hydraulically deficient culvert carrying the highway over a tributary to the Maple Creek. Construction is expected to last about a month. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews. For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/divisions/public_works/transportation/construction_projects.php .