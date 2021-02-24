Local musician Rachel Schroeder will perform an online Livestream Concert at 7 p.m. at the Music Space of Owatonna. The concert can be streamed either through Owatonna Live or on the Music Space of Owatonna's Facebook page.
Rachel is a veteran singer songwriter from Owatonna. She has recorded a number of original songs and at one time was the number one midwest artist on ReverbNation.com.
This concert is free to the public, but donations will be accepted via paypal at bit.ly/37Kj9Qk. Proceeds will help support both the Music Space of Owatonna and the musicians and performers.