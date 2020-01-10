OWATONNA — The St. Mary’s 4th-8th grade spelling bee was held on Jan. 8, 2020. 8th grader Bennett Wray-Raabolle was declared the champion after spelling the word "abundance" correctly to win the title. There was a three-way tie for second place between 8th grader Tate Berkley, 5th grader Johanna Spielman, and 4th grader Lucas Ginskey.
Other contestants vying for the title were 4th graders McKenna Edel, Heidi Worke, and Calvin Meiners; 5th graders Tegan Kruschke, Lowell Schultz, and Jared Laiho; 6th graders Jessica Fisher, Sadie Cordell, Harrison Liedtke, and Stephen Sennott; 7th graders Amanda Clubb, Matthew Macius, Manie Ojulu, and Carley DeWitz; 8th graders Aaron Ginnetti and Kennedy Hodgman. Students had to place in the top two in their classroom spelling bee in order to advance to our school competition.
Bennett now has the option to advance to the Regional Spelling Bee in Rochester, Minnesota, which will be held on Feb. 11.