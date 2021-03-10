Teacher Feature: Jennifer Bricko, Montessori E1 teacher (1st and 2nd grade)

Jennifer Bricko has been teaching for 19 years, all with Owatonna Public Schools as a Montessori teacher.
She has been married to her husband, Ben, for 18 years. They have three kids and live in the country outside of Faribault. For fun, Mrs. Bricko loves to read, collect antiques, and do puzzles.
She also has a Spanish degree and she studied in Spain during college. She recently received her STEM certificate from St. Kate's and enjoys all things science. She was very grateful to receive a grant from Bosch to pay for most of her tuition.
Mrs. Bricko said she loves working at Owatonna Public Schools because she loves working with kids and “kids are just so much more fun than adults! Seeing the world through my students' eyes makes me appreciate the beauty and wonder of our world. I love how they are always curious."