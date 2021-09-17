Dodge County Road 3 south of Claremont will re-open Sept. 20, while Dodge County Road 5 will be detoured and 140th Ave. will close on Sept. 21 as part of the Hwy 14 expansion project west of Dodge Center, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The opening and closures are part of the Hwy 14 expansion project between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Motorists will be able to use County Road 3 south of Claremont to cross the new Hwy 14 route but will not be able to access the new Hwy 14 route, because the road is not open.
The new closures are permanent roadway closures at the railroad crossings. County Road 5 will have a new route that will line up with the new Hwy 14 interchange that will open once traffic is on the new route of Hwy 14. Crews are currently paving and completing other elements of the project, such as bridges and grading.
Detour
Northbound County Road 5 traffic wanting to reach Hwy 14 can travel south on County Road 5 to eastbound Dodge County Road 10 to northbound Hwy 56, which intersects with Hwy 14 at Dodge Center.
Traffic changes
Northbound 140th Ave. traffic wanting to reach Hwy 14 can travel west on 630th St. to County Road 3 northbound to Hwy 14 at Claremont.
Current detours
Trucks and buses on Hwy 14 that are required to stop for at-grade railroad crossings should follow detour signs to avoid the rail cross near Steele County Road 180, because no pullover lane is available. Trucks will utilize County Road 180 and Steele County Road 43 in each direction
The detour will be in place until the new Hwy 14 route opens for traffic in fall of 2021
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones
