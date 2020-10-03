There’s nothing better than spending a weekend at Lake Miltona in Alexandria with my two sons and good friends Len Schreiber and his son Paul.
For the second year in a row, the four of us held a fishing reunion at the lake where our family vacationed for many years with Len, who once owned Viking Bay Resort on Miltona. Len is now 91 years of age and still manages to get in a boat run by his son and fish for walleyes. For those of you who don’t know him, Len was manager of the Owatonna Red Owl grocery store for many years and was noted for his knowledge of catching fish. I learned of his expertise and featured him weekly on an outdoor fishing show I hosted on KRFO. He moved his family to Graceville where he purchased his own grocery store. He always had the dream of operating his own resort on Lake Miltona, which, at the time was known for its walleye fishing. That dream came true in 1971 when he was able to buy Viking Bay Resort on the east side of the lake. He made the decision to leave the grocery business and purchase the resort which he ran for many years before deciding to sell and retire in 1992. Today the resort under new ownership has developed into all remodeled cottages. A gigantic meeting center and motel has been erected where the Schreiber house once stood.
Yes, we did fish non-stop for walleyes on the lake where, in past decades we always caught enough fish for a good old-fashioned fish fry. You can see the results in past years in the photo which included me, Len and my two grandsons back in the mid-eighties. That stringer of fish was caught in one evening as opposed to this past weekend’s trip when not a walleye was brought in either of our two boats. The weather was beautiful! It was very warm (highs in the upper 70’s) with very little wind. The conditions all three days we were on the lake were perfect. But, identical to last year there were no walleyes caught. We managed to have a fish fry thanks to a couple of northern pike and a couple of frozen Walleye filets Len found in his freezer.
Yes, fishing was what many would call as “lousy”. But in our case, the companionship and the reminiscing of the “good old days” at Lake Miltona was the most enjoyable part of our trip. We sat in our cottage and reminisced about the days the Hale family vacationed at the resort. At the age of 91, Len’s memory of yesteryear is unbelievably accurate. A couple of evenings of sitting around the living room, cocktail in hand and remembering the old days on the lake were something I will never forget.
What has happened to the walleyes?
There are a couple of theories regarding the absence of the walleye bite as it used to be on Miltona. Many blame the situation on the planting of muskies in the Lake by the DNR. While out on the lake we spotted a number of muskie fishermen tossing gigantic muskie lures. Another theory is the presence of zebra mussels in the lake. The critters have cleaned up the lake to the point where you can see bottom from several feet. Len told us, “Walleyes like dark waters. The clarity of the lake has forced walleyes to hide in deeper waters in weed beds”. This time of year is when frogs normally come to the shallow water. Walleyes come to the shallows to feed on the frogs. Fishermen trolled in the shallow waters from six to ten feet deep with little success. Len’s son, Paul, who works for the DNR said, “We’re hearing the same story all over the state. Something is changing from the good fishing days of yesteryear.”
Long story short, the fishing was nothing to write home about, but the companionship of my sons and those who have meant so much to us over nearly 60 years. We’ll make the trip again next year with the hope for better fishing results and a repeat of time spent with each other that is invaluable to us all.
New leader at the Arts Center
The Steele County Historical Society has a new leader. Kellen Hinrichsen has been hired as the new executive director. He comes to us from Monmouth, Illinois where he was the director of the Warren County Historical Society. During the course of his education and career, he has served as a museum assistant at the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology, the Molly Brown House Museum, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and museum manager at the Amache Historical Society Museum, Granada, Colorado and the Dallas Holocaust Museum. With his experience in the multiple disciplines of collection management, exhibit development, fundraising, grant writing, community relations, and non-profit management, the Society looks forward to his leadership and collaborative efforts in growing the Society’s effectiveness for Steele County in its stated mission of ‘preserving and sharing history today for tomorrow’. Hinrichsen, his wife, Megan, and one-year-old son Lars, are now living in Owatonna.
Owatonna Foundation week goes virtual this next week
This next week is Owatonna Foundation Week which will celebrate, virtually, all that has been accomplished in the past 62 years through the generosity of the Owatonna community’s support. The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is “to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation, and education. From the beginning, the Owatonna Foundation has enhanced our city with a focus on capital projects such as the Central Park bandstand, the Parks and Trail Systems, Soccer complexes, Softball diamonds, Steele County Free Fair, Owatonna Public Library and many others. Since its beginning, over 280 projects, and more than $12.2 million has been given back to the community.
Honors to Jeff and Mary Fetters
This year, at a private luncheon instead of the usual Legacy Lunch, the Owatonna Foundation will be honoring Jeff and Mary Fetters as the 2020 “Spirit of the Community” recipients For more than 100 years, Federated Insurance, where Jeff serves as Chairman and CEO, has been intensely involved in supporting the community it calls home.
From their gift of time to their financial contributions, the Fetters’ unwavering philanthropic efforts will continue to have a lasting impact on the Owatonna community.
Current trustees
Serving as trustees of the Owatonna Foundation currently are: William Beer, Dr. Brian Bunkers, Gregg Draeger, Tom Dufresne, David Einhaus, Dale Gandrud, Todd Hale, Bob Heers, Charles Herrman, Mike Jensen, Jay Johnson, Chad Lange, Betsy Lindgren, Tim McManimon, Corey Mensink, Dennis Meillier, Gene Michaelson, Andy Michaletz, Jolayne Mohs, Carol Nelson, Peng Olson, Judy Plemel, Dave Ramsey, Dave Seykora, Stephen Smith, Ray Stawarz, DeanVelzke, Dennis VonRuden, Brandon Wayne, Sharon West and Dr. Bob Wottreng.
Coloring contest
Something new this year is the Coloring Contest. Go to the Foundation’s webpage at www.owatonnafoundation.org to download the information for the coloring contest. Draw one of the many Foundation projects shown, take a picture, post it on Facebook or Instagram (#OFoundColor) and you may win one of 50 value baskets from Culvers. Limit one per person, two per family and first come, first served.
Virtual Toast to the Foundation
Instead of the Foundation’s usual Beer and Wine Tasting this year, the Foundation will be hosting a virtual toast. Get together with some friends and share a toast to the Foundation. Take a picture or selfie, post it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #OFoundToast and you will be entered into a drawing for two gift baskets sponsored by Cashwise Liquor and the Owatonna Foundatioin. The grand prize will be valued at $150 and the second prize will be valued at $100.
Foundation deadline for Nelson scholarship for women
The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce a scholarship opportunity for women funded by Melanie Nelson and her mother, the late June A Nelson. This scholarship is for women who wish to return to school and further their education in a non-traditional career. There are two $1500 scholarships available annually. To be eligible, applicants must be a woman pursuing a non-traditional career and have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years.
Melanie Nelson stated, “My late mother and I were thrilled to be able to fund this scholarship program that supports two $1500 annual scholarships for women pursuing a non-traditional career path. It is so important to be an advocate for women’s education; supporting them in any way possible to ensure their future success, whether financially, by mentoring, or other support.” Applications are available on the Foundation’s website at http://www.owatonnafoundation.org/apply-for-a-scholarship. Deadline for applications only available on-line and deadline date is October 25.
Happy 50th to Wee Pals
A special tribute in the Hale column this week to the Wee Pals Child Care Center which observed its 50th birthday this past September. The center was born in 1970 and I received some memorabilia from its first director, Judy Kroke who now is retired and lives in Elysian. She also included some comments on the beginning of Wee Pals as she remembers it. Here are her remembrances: “In the summer of 1970, my employment at the Owatonna State School was coming to an end as the state was phasing out and relocating the population to other areas. At that same time, the First Church of God on 14th St. N.E. was considering ways to become more involved in the community. It had been determined by that congregation that the space in the lower level of the church building would make a suitable place to house a day care center. In the summer months of 1970, I was approached by this group asking if I would consider directing a day care center. I remember asking, ‘What is a day care center?’ So, I spent time visiting existing centers in Mankato, Rochester and Minneapolis because there were none in existence closer. I soon found my comfort level and agreed to start this venture which became the first group child care center in Steele County. It remained so for many years.
“The center was opened in September of 1970 with five children. We grew throughout that first year to 20, for which we were licensed. By summer, it was determined by the church that the center was not meeting their original goals. Wee Pals looked for new housing and was able to lease space from the State of Minnesota in the lower level of an empty Owatonna State School building on the east side of State Ave. That property was eventually sold.
“The City of Owatonna purchased the Owatonna State School property on the west side of State Ave. and Wee Pals arranged to rent space from the city. Initially, we rented the large school building on the corner of State and Florence Avenues until it was to be removed. We then moved into the building already in use by Little Theatre of Owatonna. That building had originally been a school building and suited our needs well. The working relationship with the theatre was positive because their needs were daytime and ours were evenings and weekends. We even arranged to use the theater for the Wee Pals Christmas programs.
“With the additional space, Wee Pals was able to expand the ages and numbers of children for which it was licensed, at one time caring for 100 children from infants through lower elementary ages. Wee Pals Care Center continues to this day in that same building shared with Little Theatre. I moved on in 1999 to join Buzz Kaplan in the Heritage Halls adventure. My responsibility there was to design a space we called ‘Discovery Hall’ in which children and adults could play and explore. This change provided me with the opportunity to create learning environments again.
“My connections from Wee Pals continued with several previous staff coming to Heritage Halls to work with me. People who had created and built things for me added their skills to this new space. I am retired now and my closest friendships, to this day, are the ones developed at Wee once Pals.”
Notes
Due to COVID-19, the very popular Chili/wild rice supper sponsored by the Owatonna Fire Department has been canceled for this year. The event kicked off Fire Prevention Week.
The Swedish Meatball Supper at First Lutheran Church in Hope will not be held this year.
Readers write about Steve’s Cigar Store
My column last week about Steve’s Cigar Store spurred the memories of many readers. Alice Wiese wrote, “Thank you for the memories. I remember going in there many times with my parents to have lunch while waiting for corn and/or oats to be ground for the farm animals. It was indeed, an interesting place to buy magazines and comic books too. I sort of remember the barber shop being there too. And the smell of cigar smoke. Ufda! Otto Nelson wrote, “To me, as a kid, Steve’s was the most interesting and important place downtown. It had several pinball machines, one that I liked because it was almost impossible to ‘tilt it’. You mentioned many folks I knew: Harold Nelson (my uncle), Bob Evans Sr., Bud Alexander, the Kaplan brothers (especially Ave) Minot Brown etc.
Joke of the week
I’ve sure gotten old! I’ve had two bypass surgeries, a hip replacement, new knees, fought prostate cancer and diabetes. I’m half-blind, can’t hear anything quieter than a jet engine, take 40 different medications that make me dizzy, winded and subject to blackouts. Have bouts with dementia, have poor circulation, hardly feel my hands and feet anymore, can’t remember if I’m 85 or 92. Have lost all my friends. But, thank God, I still have my driver’s license.