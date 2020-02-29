TODD HALE: Mother's Rest once housed real babies!

<&firstgraph>This past week, I was walking downtown and a person stopped me and asked, “Why is that building on the fairgrounds called Mother’s Rest?” The building now is used for fair board meetings and during fair week for a headquarters for fair board members. The board hosts lunches for fair week guests each day of the fair. The food is prepared in a complete kitchen located in the building. The porch of the building is used for relaxation for fair board members and guests during fair week. Guests sit in the original imitation wicker furniture that was first placed on the porch in 1921.
<&firstgraph>Now, back to the history of the building which stands on the far west side of the fairgrounds. The building was built in 1920 designed as a haven for mother’s intent on visiting the fair. 1921 was the official opening of the Mother’s Rest. The handsome cottage was the gift of Owatonna Council #85 of the United Commercial Travelers, a non-profit Fraternal Benefit Society. The council had a surplus in its treasury and wanted to use the money to provide a building that would benefit many Steele County residents. They donated $4,000, which in 1921 was enough money to build a house large enough to house 20 or 30 cribs on the main floor and have over two dozen toilets in the basement.
<&firstgraph>Close to 100 years ago, there were more people living in rural Steele County than in the cities. Because the Steele County Free Fair was an agricultural fair, it is fairly certain that there were only a few families that did not come to the exposition. Because baby-sitters had not become an accepted substitute for mother’s care, most parents brought their children, including the babies, to the fair.
<&firstgraph>“Mother’s Rest” was open to the public at no charge and had sufficient hostesses to take care of many babies while the rest of the family visited exhibits, went to the harness races and took in the carnival.
An immediate success
<&firstgraph>“Mother’s Rest” was an immediate success. In a news release in the Daily People’s Press, it was reported that the remark was made by many women that “Mother’s Rest” was the best thing at the fair and that each day brought new visitors and made new friends for the committee. One lady was reported to have said that the babies’ private room with half a dozen or more occupants was the prettiest sight on the grounds!
<&firstgraph>The name of the fair was changed in 1927 when Steele County had the first free fair in the Upper Midwest. When Ty Sincock<&firstgraph> became secretary of the fair, he spoke to the attendants following the fair and inquired as to the number of babies they sat for during the week. Things had certainly changed in 50 years, as the ladies reported they had only two babies to look after during the entire week of the fair.
<&firstgraph>So, the cribs were removed and stored in the grandstand and the building was remodeled as a board room. This story of the “Mother’s Rest” was originally written by fair secretary Dr. Louie Allgeyer<&firstgraph>.
<&firstgraph>The building is still referred to as “Mother’s Rest” and continues to serve the fair board and its guests during the fair.
Other fair notes
Get ready to sing, dance and laugh with the high-energy, highly interactive new kids’ show, The Dollipops!<&firstgraph> Dolli and Pop are sisters who have traveled from Sweet Tart City to bring fairgoers on a magical and musical road trip that is sure to get kids and their parents moving, grooving and making memories. So, hop on the candy coaster located on the Reseland stage Friday through Sunday of the fair.
Hometown Sampler this weekend
<&firstgraph>The annual Hometown Sampler, benefitting the Steele County Food Shelf is this weekend. Performances are at the Little Theatre Sharon Stark auditorium today at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Featured this year will be “Fruit Cocktail”, the “Gogs”, “Turn the Page” and “Backup Sound System.” Admission is food or monetary donation.
Remembering my first car
<&firstgraph>Do you ever think back to your early teen age days when you got your first car? It was a big event in one’s life. I remember my first car which I have pictured with this column. It was a 1948 Plymouth which I bought from a used car lot when a senior in high school. The body was in great shape and it was painted a dark sky blue. Auto manufacturers used enamel paint in those days so it was shiny and smooth. I kept it looking like new, but there was one exception the used car dealer didn’t reveal to me. The engine, which was a six-cylinder flathead, was showing signs of wear and shortly after I bought the car it was obvious that the bearings were worn. Oil pressure went down and things didn’t sound right. I took it to a shop and they put “shims” in the bearings which improved things for a relatively short time. So, my dad offered to pay to have a new engine installed. That put the car in great mechanical condition for several years of use.
<&firstgraph>The car had mohair seats, which was used by many of the manufacturers. It had a box heater on the firewall which I later found out had a bad bearing. When it ran, it howled like a wounded wolf! The car certainly was not as streamlined as those of my classmates who had Fords and Chevys, often “nosed and decked”, had dual exhausts and was “lowered” on the back springs. Note in the picture that the car had a metal visor over the front windshield. I did try to keep up with my friends by taking the Plymouth insignia off the front of the hood and installed fender skirts. In those days, oil changes and grease jobs came at 1,000 miles. There was no oil filter on the engine so by 1,000 miles the oil was pretty black! Whitewall tires were the thing in those days and as you can see by the photo, I kept my tires spotless! The car served me well for several years before I traded it for a ’53 Ford convertible which was the car I was driving when arriving in Owatonna in 1959. The engine was a flathead V8, the last one to be built by Ford (beginning in 1954 Ford engines had overhead valves). I think that car was responsible for my wooing my wife, Mary and eventually becoming my life’s partner. We celebrate our 60th anniversary on April 9. After we were married, the convertible was traded for a green and white Ford Fairlane. Ironically, the bearings on that car’s engine failed and I had to install a new crankshaft which was done at the Owatonna Auto Clinic.
<&firstgraph>I owned lots of other cars over my lifetime which I won’t elaborate on in this column, but later I will tell the story of the American Motors Pacer that we owned as a second car for my wife to drive. There weren’t too many of them in town, but they were unique in their own way. It’s been decades since I’ve seen one on the road, but there is a national Pacer club. I’ll get into that next week.
Auto dealers with an Owatonna trademark
Over the many years I have lived in Owatonna, I have known many of the well-known auto dealers in town. I fondly remember Ray Rowland, John Pegg, Art Bracy, Frank Larson and Jim Dombroski (Ford and earlier Oldsmobile), Ave Lindekugal, Tom McMann and Jerry Mueller, all who owned the Chevrolet/Cadillac dealership, Bill Reinhardt (Service Garage, Chrysler dealership), Dale Hursh (Hursh Motors, Pontiac and Oldsmobile), Manke Service (Packard, Willy’s Jeep) Shorty Hanson (Southside and American Motors) and later Les Holland and Ron Kingland who renamed the business Courtesy Motors, Paul Hagge (Hagge Motors, Dodge, Chrysler), Helmer Lewison (Hudson and GMC trucks) and Gisle Johnson (Mercedes Benz, Studebaker). Paul Mueller<&firstgraph> dealt primarily in used cars.
<&firstgraph>There were other auto dealers in Owatonna who were in business before I came to town. Listed in a 1951 phone book was George A. Klemmer and Son (Kaiser/Fraser, later owned by Bill Klemmer, and Ralph and Irving Nass), Jim Freeburg and Bob Seykora (Steele County Motor Co., Buick), Virtue and Pound International Trucks, Guel Pegg Edsel (located where the Kitchen is now), Mathews Implement GMC trucks, Owatonna Motor Sales (Mercury), Christenson Implement (Nash), Dan Scott Chrysler/Plymouth, Martin’s Pontiac (earlier Clayton Wanous Pontiac) Harland Stroschein originally opened his tire dealership in partnership with Clayton Wanous. The two eventually moved to the present location of Harland’s Tire Service. on West Main. At one time, Vic Diedrich sold Oldsmobile’s. He was eventually bought out by Jack Sona and John Pegg<&firstgraph>. They referred to their business as a “pair of Jacks”.
The king
Dale Hursh was the king of them all when it came to longevity in the auto business in Owatonna. It was March 3, 1957, when Dale arrived in Owatonna and opened the doors to Hursh Motors. He came to Owatonna from Helena, Montana, where he was a public accountant and a fishing and hunting guide. He first became acquainted with the auto business through his biggest account, which was a Chevrolet dealer in Ennis, Montana. He was invited to move his office to the dealer in Ennis so he could give him help with his books. He became acquainted with a banker who told him about a Pontiac dealership for sale in Helena. He bought the business and that’s how it all started. Dale came to Owatonna at the invitation of the Pontiac Corporation. Martin Bjoracker<&firstgraph>, no longer wished to run the dealership and the Pontiac Corporation convinced him to take over the Owatonna business.
<&firstgraph>Hursh opened his dealership in Owatonna in the Manke building on Rose and Oak. Shortly after he arrived, his brother Frank<&firstgraph> moved here from Helena where he ran a sporting goods store, to join him in the partnership. That partnership continued until 1971.
<&firstgraph>Manke’s built Dale a building for his main showroom. When I interviewed Dale he said, “When we came to Owatonna there were 15 auto or truck dealers. Now there are just a handful.” Hursh Pontiac obtained the Oldsmobile franchise in 1958. In 1969, Hursh moved to the location on 18th street where it remained until it closed. In 1971, Dale bought the Buick franchise from Freeburg and Seykora. In 1991, Hursh Motors obtained the Chevrolet-Cadillac-Jeep dealership from Jerry Mueller. They elected not to keep the Jeep dealership and sold that.
<&firstgraph>As I interviewed Dale he said, “I remember the first car I ever sold in Owatonna. It went to Bernice Krueger. She bought a lot of cars from us.” He also remembered the beautiful red Pontiac convertible bought by Ted Ringhofer. “Ted was too young to purchase the car on his own and his dad wouldn’t sign for him until he bowed to pressure applied by Ted and finally gave in. Ted’s car, which was used in every parade that was held in Owatonna, sold for $6750.00.” The first sales people hired by Hursh Motors included Clarence Hanson, Irv Friday and Jack Prokopec. Prokopec was first hired as a washer and stayed at Hursh for over 40 years. Remember any of the other personality’s and sales people at Hursh. Let me refresh your memory. There was Ron Vaith (45 yrs), John Wood (35 years), Don Wiuff (35 years), David Blaha (33 years), Jim Hursh (vice president, 32 years), Darrell Larson (31 years), Jeff Ost (29 years) and Dave Dunette (25 years).<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Dale was especially proud of his Time Magazine “Quality Dealer Award” which was voted by his peers in 1993. His presidency of the Minnesota State Automobile Dealers Association in 1987 was also very special for him. Dale was active in the community. Until shortly before his death, Dale kept a close eye on the daily operation of Hursh Motors which had its beginning in Owatonna in March of 1957.
Exchange Club seeks Book of Golden Deeds nominees
<&firstgraph>The Exchange Club of Owatonna is seeking nominees for the semi-annual “Book of Golden Deeds” award which honors an individual who has uniquely touched others, either by volunteer work, a leadership role, or by doing one-on-one “golden deeds” in ways that have made a significant difference in people’s lives. The Book of Golden Deeds award is not limited to a single volunteer, but can also be presented to a group of individuals such as a civic group, sororities/fraternities, religious groups and charitable organizations and someone who deserves acclaim but rarely receives it.
<&firstgraph>Nominations are due by March 27. Nomination forms can be obtained by calling Sharon Kline<&firstgraph> at 507-363-0143. The Book of Golden Deeds banquet will be held on Thursday, April 23 at Tory’s.
Rice Lake candlelight event today<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>The candlelight event at Rice Lake State Park will be held today between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. for skiing, snowshoeing or hiking. Candles and lanterns will help to create a magical experience. The ½-mile and mile trails start at the boat ramp parking lot and are suitable for beginner-level skiers, snowshoe or hikers of all ages. There will be a warming shelter and bonfire. Vehicle permits are needed to enter the park which can be purchased at the park gate.
Joke of the week
<&firstgraph>I feel like my body has gotten totally out of shape, so I got my doctor’s permission to join a fitness club and start exercising. I decided to take an aerobics class for seniors. I bent, twisted, gyrated, jumped up and down, and perspired for an hour. But by the time I got my leotards on, the class was over!