Owatonna Public Library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in observance of Veteran's Day. No-Contact Pickup of Library Materials, Browsing appointments, and Computer appointments will not be available on that date.
Joe Biden won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for president on the back of the Twin Cities. Despite Donald Trump replicating his unprecedented 2016 dominance in rural Minnesota, Biden racked up even bigger wins in Hennepin County on his way to a 7-point statewide win. Read more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a costly and intense political battle for control of state capitols, the composition of state legislatures and governors’ offices will look a lot like it did before Tuesday’s elections. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The election has set the stage for more partisan gridlock at the Minnesota Capitol, with Republicans appearing likely Wednesday to hang onto their slim majority in the Senate and Democrats poised to keep a diminished majority in the House. Read more
