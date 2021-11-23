Steele County 4-H is happy to announce that we will be having our Shop with Santa Event on Saturday, December 4th at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. S. in Owatonna. Numbered bags will be distributed from 7:00 AM until 11:30 AM. Shopping will begin at 8:00 AM and go until Noon. Check out our SteeleCounty4h Facebook Page under Events for more details.
For those of you who don’t know what Shop with Santa is, it is a GREAT opportunity for children 6th grade and under to do their very own Christmas shopping (without parents!) in a safe, easily accessible location, and at a very reasonable cost too! Gifts are made and donated by Steele County 4-H’ers, their leaders, parents, friends, and grandparents and are all priced at $5.00 or below with most ranging between $1.00 and $2.00. There is something for even the smallest budget. In the past, there have been wooden puzzles, squirrel feeders, aprons, dish towels, wall hangings, craft items, sports accessories and the list goes on and on!
The best part of Shop with Santa is that the children get to shop without parents trying to peek. Each shopper will be assisted by one of “Santa’s helpers” who are available to aid the shoppers with their selections. When they are done shopping, they return to their waiting parents, with their gifts wrapped and tagged.
So, shoppers, start making your shopping lists! We hope to see you at “Shop with Santa”. Proceeds from this community service project support youth programming in Steele County.