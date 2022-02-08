Tracy Bjerke, a dietician based in Owatonna, is expanding the professional home organizing services of Rochester-based Rescued Room. Her services are being offered to residents in Owatonna, Faribault, Waseca, Kenyon, Dodge Center, Claremont, Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Morristown and Medford. (Julian Hast/southernminn.com)
Join Owatonna Business Women for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club.
Owatonna Business Women welcomes professional organizer Tracy Bjerke, who will present "From Managing Stuff to Rescued Rooms - Transform Your Space." Are you over living in constant chaos as a “stuff manager”? Do you want to simplify your life and reduce mental fatigue?
Tracy Bjerke will guide you through the entire Rescued Room step-by-step system for decluttering and organizing any space in your home. This 30-minute presentation will include Q&A time to address your most challenging areas — from the dreaded Tupperware dilemma to your family's everchanging schedule.
Tracy lives in Owatonna with her husband and two young children. She enjoys reading, cooking, doing arts and crafts, organizing and getting outside with her family. Tracy loves to declutter and transform spaces into calm, organized environments her clients can come home to. With degrees in interior design and dietetics, Tracy has a passion for helping people find peace in their bodies and in their homes.
Established in 2014, Rescued Room started with a simple mission: to simplify homes and lives. This passion for simple and intentional living drives us to be the best we can be, whether we’re:
• Decluttering & organizing our clients’ homes, so they can feel free and focused.
• Scrubbing bathrooms, folding laundry, or washing dishes, giving back our clients time to focus on what matters most.
• Designing & curating beautiful spaces that truly reflect each of our client’s unique personalities.
Invite a friend or come as a guest to hear this informative program. Guests attend and enjoy lunch at no charge. For more information or to register online, visit owatonnabusinesswomen.org.