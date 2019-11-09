We didn’t have one of today’s great food processors, just the iron hand crank food chopper. This recipe is from the 30s when we made sure every last bit of food was used. especially if it could be chopped up with additions.
This sandwich spread works best when slathered between two sliced of buttered sandwich bread. Yes, I mean that thin stuff.
Check the bottom of your fridge and see if there isn’t a package with just a slice or two of bologna or salami or ham.
2 slices of meat
1 slice of cheese, cheddar or jack
1 tablespoon pickle relish (sweet is best)
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped (optional)
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1-2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Salt to taste
Slices of “sandwich bread” of your choice.
Grind or chop up the meat and cheese. Mix with all of the ingredients, adding just the amount of mayonnaise you prefer.
Refrigerate for a few hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
Spread generously on a slice of buttered bread and top with another. Wrap and pack in to that “brown bag.”
This spread also works as a dip with crackers or chips and appreciates being a toasted sandwich.