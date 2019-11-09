We didn’t have one of today’s great food processors, just the iron hand crank food chopper. This recipe is from the 30s when we made sure every last bit of food was used. especially if it could be chopped up with additions.

This sandwich spread works best when slathered between two sliced of buttered sandwich bread. Yes, I mean that thin stuff.

Check the bottom of your fridge and see if there isn’t a package with just a slice or two of bologna or salami or ham.

2 slices of meat

1 slice of cheese, cheddar or jack

1 tablespoon pickle relish (sweet is best)

1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped (optional)

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1-2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Salt to taste

Slices of “sandwich bread” of your choice.

Grind or chop up the meat and cheese. Mix with all of the ingredients, adding just the amount of mayonnaise you prefer.

Refrigerate for a few hours or overnight to allow the flavors to blend.

Spread generously on a slice of buttered bread and top with another. Wrap and pack in to that “brown bag.”

This spread also works as a dip with crackers or chips and appreciates being a toasted sandwich.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further, I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

