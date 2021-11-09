Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Nov 10
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Walking The Grief Journey • 6-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Grief is not limited to experiencing a death of a friend or loved one. Grief is experienced with any loss. While grief is an individual experience, you do not have to walk the journey alone. This series will have 7 Wednesday nights and includes worshiping together at Thanksgiving Eve Service (Nov. 24th) & Blue Christmas Worship (Dec. 15th). Optional dinner available from 4:45-6 p.m. for $6/per person. Child care available. Register at tlcowatonna.org/griefsupport
Overeaters Anonymous • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Nov 11
Veterans Memorial Presentation • 9-10 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna.
Free meal for veterans • 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Cash Wise Foods, 495 W North St., Owatonna. The meal this year will consist of two pieces of grilled or fried chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a beverage. Cashwise Foods will also offer the same meal for those accompanying a veteran for 50% off.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 5-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
Veteran’s dinner • 5 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Free dinner for all military veterans.
Ladies Night • 5:30-8 p.m., Graif Clothing, 202 W. Bridge St, Owatonna. Grab your girls for sipping and shopping at our 1st annual ladies night in Owatonna! Specials for ladies night: ONE lucky winner of a $200 gift card (drawing at 7 p.m.), 5 lucky winners for a $50 gift card (drawing at 6:30 p.m.) and up to 40% off all women’s apparel. Enjoy wine, light apps from Torey’s, and amazing deals this one night only! (Exclusions apply for gift cards and promotions; gift cards can be used on ladies night promotion; must be present to win.)
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Nov 12
Santa’s Cellar craft sale • 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Gifts and holiday decorations handmade by local crafters and artists.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
Saturday, Nov 13
Tri M Graphics for an Open House and Calendar Unveiling • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri M Graphics, 625 E. Main St., Owatonna. Pick up your free 2022 photo calendar. We hope to have some of the photographers on hand to tell you about their photos. David Williams will provide acoustic music. Steely and Stella, Time-out Teddy and McGruff the Crime Dog will make appearances. There will be physically distanced hand off stations and a number of hands on craft stations where your children can make the craft on site. (These will also be available for take home as well.) We will be handing out stationery to write letters to Santa. We have a special mailbox that goes direct to Santa, and the letters can be dropped off in the mailbox inside the building. Santa may even write the children back!
Santa’s Cellar craft sale • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna. Gifts and holiday decorations handmade by local crafters and artists.
Pastimes fine arts & crafts sale • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The grand hall (Performing Arts Hall) will be a boutique filled with one-of-a-kind handmade pieces by local artisans and crafts persons. Paintings, pottery, wood turned bowls, beaded jewelry, baskets, hand woven scarfs, wood carvings, and more unique pieces. Enjoy a cup or bowl of homemade soup and bread as part of the shopping experience.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church annual bazaar • 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 220 S. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Handmade crafts, collectables, and bake shop.
Main Street Extravaganza • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pizza Cellar, 302 Main Street E., Blooming Prairie. Over 20 shops on main are open with new and exciting holiday shopping. Have Lunch at the Cue Company and taste some wine at J&H.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
LuLaRoe Fundraiser Bingo • 12 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Pay to play for gift certificates of varying amounts so you can choose any style. Certificates will range from $30-$60 for varying games plus there will be a $100 shopping spree blackout. $15 nets a player 11 games of bingo fun. Additional cards for each game are available for $1, or purchase a whole extra packet for $10. Open shopping will begin at 11am and bingo at noon. Ticket sales as well as any additional purchases go toward the cause this month we are raising funds for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters in Owatonna. Please help us spread the word as we do need to meet minimum players to partake in this fun!
Rachel Schroeder live • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This event is for all ages!
Rachel’s Light Open Table fundraiser • 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This year’s soup dinner will be a drive-up event. Volunteers will greet participants outside and hand them their order. Donations are free will; cash, checks and PayPal will be accepted. There will also be ceramic pottery bowls available for each visitor as a thank you gift.
Let’s Smile, Giggle, & Laugh! fundraising event • 6:30 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Let’s Smile, Giggle, and Laugh together with comedians John DeBoer (JohnDeBoer.com) and Bryan Miller while raising funds to furnish our dental rooms at Community Pathways. Event will be held at Torey’s Restaurant in their banquet room with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Door prizes will also be given away. Social hour will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m., with the comedians to follow.30.
Mister Peabody live • 7 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Mister Peabody returns from summer vacation with a debut appearance at the Owatonna Legion.